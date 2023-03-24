Problems at the pumps: where to find fuel during shortages

Motorists are the latest victims of the pension reform protests as fuel shortages cause long lines at the pumps. Here’s how to find service stations with fuel available.

The pension reform protests continue to create chaos. Petrol shortages are being felt all over France, with the southeast, including the Alpes-Maritimes and the Var, being exceptionally hard hit.

To try and ease some of the pressure and to alert motorists to which service stations have supplies, the government has put out an interactive map that lists all stations and informs the public about not just availability, but prices as well.

As a reminder, the current conditions have prompted some local authorities, including those on the French Riviera, to limit the average driver to 30 litres per visit.

Click here for the website.

Photo by Monaco Life