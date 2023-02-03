Saudi Arabia hosts Monaco Economic Board with hopes of establishing new business partnerships

Future business partnerships and opportunities were top of the agenda for the Monaco Economic Board as it headed to Saudi Arabi, at the express invitation of the kingdom, for the Diriyah Formula E-Prix.

When something is right, it’s right, and in the case of business, this has never been truer than in the case of Monaco and Saudi Arabia.

The Principality, via the Prince Albert II Foundation and the Monaco Economic Board, were recently invited to a three-day welcome event in Saudi Arabia where entities such as the Federation of the Chambers of Commerce of Saudi Arabia, the Chamber of Commerce of Riyadh and investment organisation Invest Saudi were on hand to discuss the myriad possibilities of doing business between the two nations.

Of great interest to the Saudis were Monaco’s significant investments abroad in the fields of technology, innovation, mobility, energy and sustainability, citing MonacoTech as a potential breeding ground for future collective endeavours.

As part of the welcome, representatives were invited to the Formula E-Prix that took place on 28th January in Diriyah and had a chance to see first-hand the “quality of the companies” in the Gulf and specifically in Saudi Arabia.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: Monaco Economic Board