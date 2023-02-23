Save the Date: Full listing of SBM’s The Sea is Green programme

Société des Bains de Mer is showcasing its green credentials and flair for art de vivre with a new cultural programme this spring. Here’s the full list of events, from music recitals and gourmet dinners to underwater tours of the coast.

11 th March

The Sea of Green begins on 11th March with a prestigious dinner recital, Musique de l’Eau, at the Hotel Hermitage. The Winter Garden will host this exceptional night of culture – one that combines music with haute cuisine and an art exhibition – described by Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) as a “tribute to a more gentle way of life”. Monegasque pianist Stella Almondo is to perform while Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno will provide the gourmet accoutrements in the form of a four-course meal alongside a display of sea-themed creations by ceramist Jean Boghossian. Tickets to the event cost €410.

13 th to 17 th March

Chefs from SBM’s glowing portfolio of restaurants will spend four days preparing food for and assisting at the Fourneau Economique in Nice, a space for vulnerable people to get a welcome meal free-of-charge, in association with Solidarpole.

22 nd March

A round-table event entitled ‘Sustainable Hospitality and the Protection of the Oceans’ and hosted by journalist Leila Ghandi will take place at the Hotel Hermitage as part of Monaco Ocean Week. Free diver Pierre Frolla will form part of the panel.

10 th May

In a departure from the hotels of the SBM resorts, this event takes guests underwater and is a discovery tour of the underwater reef off the coast of the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel, which is home to endemic species of flora and fauna. Places are limited to 15 people maximum and it’s on a first come first served basis.

12 th May

Although not officially a part of The Sea is Green, the inauguration of the Green Hub at Monte-Carlo Beach, a new watersports facility that offers non-motorised activities, is inextricably linked to the mission behind the overall programme. Not much has been announced about the Green Hub yet so stay tuned!

Ongoing exhibitions

Ceramicist Jean Boghossian is offering two exhibitions during The Sea is Green: one in the gardens and urban spaces of Monaco, and another in the lobby and Winter Garden of the Hotel Hermitage. Both run from 10th March to 10th May.

A series of marine-inspired sculptures by Ti’Ou will be on show at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort from 10th March to 10th May.

For something truly special, an installation by Céline Pagès and Madame Ernest that uses recycled materials to create an immersive experience of swimming with giant jellyfish will be housed in the Atrium of the Monte-Carlo Casino from 10th March to 10th May.

Photographer Olivier Jude is due to display a collection of rare underwater shots of the Larvotto nature reserve between 7th April and 10th May as part of the cultural season, but the location is yet to be revealed.

