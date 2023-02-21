SBM shake-up kicks off with media strongman Fabrice Larue appointed to board

Just weeks after taking over as head of Monaco’s biggest company, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, Stéphane Valeri is shaking things up, appointing media entrepreneur Fabrice Larue to the Board of Directors.

It was on 15th February 2023 that 64-year-old Fabrice Larue joined the Board of Directors of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group (SBM) as a Director.

The media veteran brings with him more than 40 years of experience in the media, entertainment, brand and content sectors.

His career has spanned press and radio, including roles as Managing Director of Radio Nostalgie and Vice-President Managing Director of Génération Expertise Média, the advertising agency of Radio Monte-Carlo and Radio Nostalgie. He also headed the media subsidiary of the LVMH Group, specializing in economic and financial information. Fabrice Larue also created Newen, a subsidiary of TF1, which specialises in audiovisual content for public and private television and digital platforms.

Fabrice Larue was awarded an Officer of the Legion of Honor in March 2014.

The appointment of Larue marks the start of a major restructure of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group, which has been headed by former National Council President Stéphane Valeri since 24th January. The new chairman has begun a “reorganisation of the governance of the company to bring it into line with the company’s new objectives”, said SBM in a statement.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo compiled by Monaco Life