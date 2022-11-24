Silversea Cruises starts building second eco-friendly cruise ship

Ultra-luxury travel brand Silversea Cruises has officially begun construction of Silver Ray, the second ship in the Nova class, holding a traditional steel cutting ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Silver Ray is set to join her sister ship Silver Nova as one of the most environmentally conscious ships ever built when she launches in summer 2024. The cruise line has taken the opportunity to set a new launch date for Silver Nova, which, due to the global situation, is now expected to join Silversea’s fleet on 14th August 2023, sailing a round-trip from Fusina (Venice) on her maiden voyage.

“We are proud to have started constructing Silver Ray in collaboration with Meyer Werft, as we continue to push boundaries in sustainable cruise travel,” says Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises. “As part of Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea has long stood at the forefront of innovation when it comes to environmentally conscious cruising. The launch of the Nova class represents a giant leap forward in this regard and we are introducing pioneering technologies.”

Silversea’s Nova-class ships are set to become the world’s first low-emissions cruise ships with advanced hybrid technology that utilise fuel cells, batteries, and dual-fuel engines that use liquefied natural gas, emitting zero local emissions while in port. A first for Silversea, each will incorporate a horizontal layout and an innovative asymmetrical design, with public spaces and suites spanning the entire length of each ship, and each will enrich guests’ travels with an unprecedented openness to the destination.

Photo credit: Ingrid Fiebak-Kremer, Silversea Cruises