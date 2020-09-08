Monaco sidesteps crippling fine

According to a press release issued by the Prince’s Palace, the new project will be smaller in scale and must “provide the surfaces necessary for the sustainability of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Principality and preservation of access to emergency services. The modified program will include a private building as well as a State-owned housing building, premises for port professionals and a museum dedicated to Man and the Sea.”

Top photo: The project will be located at the entrance of Port Hercule. Monaco Life, all rights reserved

