Monaco sidesteps crippling fine

Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
3 new cases of Covid-19 on 8 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 156: 1 in ICU, 43 home monitored, 107 healed, 1 resident death
According to a press release issued by the Prince’s Palace, the new project will be smaller in scale and must “provide the surfaces necessary for the sustainability of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Principality and preservation of access to emergency services. The modified program will include a private building as well as a State-owned housing building, premises for port professionals and a museum dedicated to Man and the Sea.”
Top photo: The project will be located at the entrance of Port Hercule. Monaco Life, all rights reserved
French President Emmanuel Macron has presented a green-tinted €100 billion recovery plan to pull the country out of its economic slump and create jobs.
A representative of the 70,000 small to medium-sized enterprises in the PACA region says he does not see up to 25% of them surviving the economic crisis triggered by the recent pandemic.
Daniela Boutsen could never have imagined the life she would lead when growing up in Berlin. Now, she has a successful design company listing royalty, heads of state and the elite among her clientele.
Serge Telle has been awarded Commander of the Order of Grimaldi as his position as Minister of State of the Principality officially ends this week.