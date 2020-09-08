Weather
19 ° C
19°C
Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

3 new cases of Covid-19 on 8 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 156: 1 in ICU, 43 home monitored, 107 healed, 1 resident death

Monaco sidesteps crippling fine

Monaco sidesteps crippling fine

By Stephanie Horsman - September 8, 2020

After years of litigation and a hefty €141 million compensation package to be paid by the State to Caroli Immo, a solution to the thorny Esplanade des Pêcheurs project has been attained.

A lawsuit brought against the State over the cancelling of the Esplanade des Pêcheurs project on Port Hercule by SAM Caroli Immo has now found a suitable solution. After extensive discussions with the Sovereign Prince and the company, the project will now go forward in a modified form.

According to a press release issued by the Prince’s Palace, the new project will be smaller in scale and must “provide the surfaces necessary for the sustainability of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Principality and preservation of access to emergency services. The modified program will include a private building as well as a State-owned housing building, premises for port professionals and a museum dedicated to Man and the Sea.”

In return for these concessions, SAM Caroli will waive the enormous compensation granted by the Supreme Court and will continue with the works. The project will take an estimated four years to complete.

The Prince and his government had been open to finding a positive outcome throughout the summer, a position also advocated by the National Council, so this scenario has been a win-win for all concerned.

“The Sovereign Prince wished that an amicable solution be sought, protecting the finances of the State and the interests of the Principality,” said the Palace in the statement.

According to article 33 of the Constitution, the decommissioning of property in the public domain can only be pronounced by a law, submitted to the vote of the National Councillors. As the Palace indicates, the Government “is responsible for finding the terms and conditions necessary for this amicable solution”. The National Council, within the framework of its constitutional prerogatives, has been tasked to ensure that the final agreement is balanced.

The project had originally fell apart due to several factors including the risks it posed to the Monaco Grand Prix operations, a worry highlighted by the organisers of the event, the Automobile Club of Monaco, and supported by the government.

 

Top photo: The project will be located at the entrance of Port Hercule. Monaco Life, all rights reserved

 

Related stories:

Development dispute doesn’t end well for Monaco

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLegendary bar-restaurant reopens after Covid scare
Next articlePool reopens, with restrictions

Editors pics

September 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Designer Daniela Boutsen

Daniela Boutsen could never have imagined the life she would lead when growing up in Berlin. Now, she has a successful design company listing royalty, heads of state and the elite among her clientele.

0
July 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

FOR SALE: Spacious villa in Provençal countryside

Escape to the countryside anytime your heart desires to enjoy this gorgeous Provençal villa, surrounded by the famous Côtes de Provence wineries. 

0
June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government lays out latest recovery plan

Monaco will extend its financial support for businesses most affected by the Covid crisis as part of a new four-point plan to revive the local economy.

0
June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government extends financial aid 

The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

0

daily

September 4, 2020 | Business & Finance

Macron’s €100 billion recovery package

Cassandra Tanti

French President Emmanuel Macron has presented a green-tinted €100 billion recovery plan to pull the country out of its economic slump and create jobs.

0
September 4, 2020 | Business & Finance

25% of businesses predicted to go bust in PACA region

Stephanie Horsman

A representative of the 70,000 small to medium-sized enterprises in the PACA region says he does not see up to 25% of them surviving the economic crisis triggered by the recent pandemic.

0
September 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Designer Daniela Boutsen

Cassandra Tanti

Daniela Boutsen could never have imagined the life she would lead when growing up in Berlin. Now, she has a successful design company listing royalty, heads of state and the elite among her clientele.

0
August 31, 2020 | Business & Finance

Serge Telle departs as Minister of State

Cassandra Tanti

Serge Telle has been awarded Commander of the Order of Grimaldi as his position as Minister of State of the Principality officially ends this week.

0
MORE STORIES

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

Government lays out latest recovery plan

Monaco will extend its financial support for businesses most affected by the Covid crisis as part of a new four-point plan to revive the local economy.