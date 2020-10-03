Weather
18 ° C
18°C
11°C
Sunny
Saturday, October 3, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

2 new cases of Covid-19 on 2 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 221: 6 hospitalised - 4 residents, 29 home monitored, 188 healed, 1 resident death

Storm Alex wreaks havoc

Storm Alex wreaks havoc

By Cassandra Tanti - October 3, 2020

Two people have died and several others remain missing, including two firefighters, after storm Alex ripped through the Alpes-Maritimes on Friday. In Monaco, thousands of workers rushed to catch the last trains and busses out of the Principality before they were suspended at 2pm.

As expected, storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes head on, causing torrential rain and devastating flooding which tore through bridges and swept away houses. The region had been placed on a red weather warning – the highest alert.

At around 9am on Saturday morning, Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi confirmed that two bodies had been found and identified. 9 people remain missing, including two who were carried away by waves that had devastated their house in Roquebillière, and two firefighters. At 10am, it was revealed that a gendarme who had been missing in Saint-Martin-Vésubie had been found safe.

Hundreds of rescue missions had taken place throughout the night and early hours of Saturday but rescue efforts were being hampered by the flood waters which had blocked many roads in the area.

“Firefighters are not able to access everywhere because of the number of roads that are cut. There are villages and neighbourhoods totally cut off,” fire service chief Alain Degioanni told BFM TV.

The Var river was also subject to a red warning for floods as water levels rose to record levels, according to some reports.

 

Army helicopters have been brought in to deliver aid to people in the countryside, while 12,000 people in the Alpes-Maritimes remain without power.

Many coastal roads remain closed as the clean-up continues.

The Nice Côte d’Azur airport was closed on Friday as Terminal 2 resembled a swimming pool, and residents were told to return home.

 

The city of Cannes had to postpone its tribute on Friday night to the victims of the 2015 floods. Five years ago, during the night of 3rd to 4th October, severe storms caused the death of 20 people.

Monaco

By 2pm on Friday, all trains and busses from Monaco to France had been suspended. The 5,000 French workers who had arrived in the Principality that morning rushed to catch the last trains and busses out of Monaco.

For those who were not so lucky, the government set up a temporary shelter in the Grimaldi Forum. It is not clear how many people were sheltered there overnight.

Monaco Life will keep readers updated as the story develops.

 

Top photo: Lionel Lecourtier Photos Mercantour

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleSaliva tests being trialled in Monaco

Editors pics

September 29, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Nuclear technology to boost early cancer detection

The Princess Grace Hospital has unveiled its new €8.2 million Nuclear Medicine Department, housing the latest equipment to treat a wider number of pathologies faster and earlier.

0
September 29, 2020 | Local News

World leaders pledge to reverse biodiversity loss

Prince Albert II is among 64 world leaders who have promised to put the environment at the top of the post-Covid economic recovery list, joining the Leaders Pledge for Nature.

0
September 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

1st quarter results show 74% loss in turnover

The health crisis is thwarting the recovery efforts of Monaco’s largest employer, SBM, which saw profits plummet this summer ahead of a “very difficult” winter.

0
September 24, 2020 | Culture

Miró exhibition at NMNM

An exhibit of 65 works by the legendary Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miró is on display at the New National Museum of Monaco, Villa Paloma.

0

daily

October 2, 2020 | Culture

Saliva tests being trialled in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The government has revealed that less invasive, Covid-detecting saliva tests have been received in the Principality and may soon be available to the public.

0
October 2, 2020 | Culture

Monaco advances its digital finance strategy

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality is moving full steam ahead with its digital investment plan, passing into law a security tokens framework and establishing a dedicated commission.

0
October 2, 2020 | Culture

Princess Stephanie defends circuses after French ban

Stephanie Horsman

Princess Stephanie of Monaco, President of the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival, has spoke out against the recent French government ban on the use of wild animals in shows.

0
October 2, 2020 | Culture

Comedy Festival going ahead, Luxe Pack postponed

Stephanie Horsman

Of two big events scheduled for autumn - the Monte Carlo Comedy Film Festival and Luxe Pack - only one is going forward as planned.

0
MORE STORIES

Red Cross entities unite

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Prince Albert has joined a gathering of the entire Red Cross Movement in Geneva for a conference under the theme: ‘Acting today to shape the world of tomorrow’.
Paolo Sari, Michelin-starred chef from the Monte-Carlo Beach, in his vegetable garden ©Government Communication Department/Manuel Vitali

La Route du Goût (The Road to...

Local News Staff Writer -
La Route du Goût (The Road to Taste) will take place in Monaco for the 3rd consecutive year, from 12 to 14 October, on the Quai Antoine 1er.