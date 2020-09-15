Summer concert in the Place du Casino

Tuesday, September 15, 2020
1 new case of Covid-19 on 15 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 178: 38 home monitored, 133 healed, 1 resident death
SBM has announced that the first cultural event to take place in the newly renovated Place du Casino will be held this weekend, featuring a concert by Cecilia Bartoli and the Musicians of the Prince.
Barclays announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Gérald Mathieu as Head of Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland, with immediate effect.
The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Princess Charlene Foundation have joined forces to raise awareness about the dangers of plastic pollution.
Organisers of the 4th global CC Forum, whose aim is to gather investors interested in “making the world a better place”, say the event is going ahead as planned later this month at the Fairmont Hotel in Monaco.