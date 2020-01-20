Weather
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco

#SuperCoralPlay campaign

By Cassandra Tanti - January 20, 2020

The Scientific Centre of Monaco is backing a fun new awareness campaign in the US which is using NFL players and a catchy tune to help protect and preserve coral reefs. 

The MSC Foundation launched the #SuperCoralPlay campaign on Monday 20th January, in partnership between MSC Cruises, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee (MSBHC), and 54 NFL players and influencers.

The campaign kicked off with an official music video featuring the ambassadors singing about the issues facing coral and the steps individuals and businesses can take to help.

Via a social media campaign, each participant will make a Super Coral Play – a simple action or pledge to help reduce negative impacts on the environment and their personal carbon footprint to help coral and to encourage others to make their own contribution.

Once individuals or businesses have chosen their “play”, participants are encouraged to share it on social media with a video or use the official campaign filter, tagging #SuperCoralPlay and challenging two others.

 

 

Coral reefs are among the most diverse ecosystems in the world and home to more than 25% of marine species. They serve as a food resource for half a billion people and protect coastal communities from storms and erosion. According to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, scientists predict that 70% to 90% of coral reefs are in danger of dying out within the next two decades (2030-2050).

The MSC Foundation, working in collaboration with a team of scientists and environmental experts, are identifying hardy species of coral, colloquially termed “Super Coral 3”, that have survived recent extreme ocean heat events and other impacts in the waters near the Bahamas. By conducting research and studying and propagating these types of coral species, it is considered possible to restore reefs while enhancing their tolerance to future environmental change. This can provide a life-line for coral reefs and ensure their future survival.

“Over the years, at the newly-established marine protected reserve at Ocean Cay, more than half of the coral has already died,” said Matthew McKinnon, Chair of the Advisory Board of MSC Foundation. “Similarly, the ecological reef treasures of Florida – the coral state of the US – have been decimated, damaging marine life and leaving greater Miami exposed. If we act now, we still have a chance to help the reefs and the marine life and the benefits they offer to communities. We need to contain ocean warming with more done to reduce emissions and we need to experiment and invest in research and the development of Super Coral as well as advanced applied science to help regenerate resilient reefs, which is work MSC Foundation is developing in coordination with key international and local partners at Ocean Cay.”

This special scientific project will see some of the world’s leading experts in marine biology and coral conservation collaborating together, including the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science (UM), Nova Southeastern University (NSU), the Perry Institute for Marine Science, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and The Scientific Centre of Monaco (CSM), among other partners.

Joining MSC Foundation, MSC Cruises and MSBHC are 54 current and retired NFL players and influencers, coinciding with this year’s LIV (54th) Super Bowl. This includes Larry Fitzgerald, wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, Jarvis Landry, wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, and Mark Sanchez, broadcaster and retired NFL quarterback.

Read also:

Monaco scientist backs programme to boost women in ocean science

 

 

Editors pics

January 20, 2020 | News

Airport raises the bar in greenhouse goals

The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

0
January 16, 2020 | News

Interview: Olivier Wenden, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President

Despite setting his sights on diplomacy, the decision makers in Monaco had other ideas for Olivier Wenden.

0
January 15, 2020 | News

Prince’s Foundation to help restore Australian ecosystems

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will be lending its support to projects and organisations that help restore ecosystems in fire ravaged Australia.

0
January 13, 2020 | News

Interview: Mark Thomas

One of Monaco’s most well-known personalities talks about returning to the world of real estate and how he has managed to achieve a balanced lifestyle.

0

daily

January 20, 2020 | News

Airport raises the bar in greenhouse goals

Stephanie Horsman

The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

0
January 20, 2020 | News

Brutus takes out Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series

Stephanie Horsman

Charles Thompson’s Brutus crew were the winners, by a point, at Act 3 of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series on Sunday.

0
January 20, 2020 | News

Staggering 26th home win for Roca Team

Stephanie Horsman

Fans of AS Monaco basketball got what they paid for on Saturday night with a solid win against Pau-Orthez on their home turf at Gaston Médecin.

0
January 20, 2020 | News

Princess Stephanie and children in high spirits at festival opening

Cassandra Tanti

The 44th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo has kicked off in grand style in the presence of Prince Albert II, Princess Stephanie and her children Pauline and Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie.

0
MORE STORIES

Sat. May 14 – AS Monaco FS...

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 13 May, 8.45 pm, Stade Louis II: French Ligue 1 Football Championship: Monaco - Lille. Information: +377 92 05 74 73

Arrests in Belgium in Monaco corruption case

Local News Staff Writer -
hands cuffArrests have come quickly in Belgium in the residency permits for sale scandal. These include an 86-year-old businessman, Pierre Salik, described as the ringleader of a group of Belgians, possibly as many as 12, who are alleged to have paid three members of Monaco’s Public Security service – two now retired – to issue and renew residency permits gained under false pretences. The police also seized a large sum of money this week, according to the Belgian Federal Prosecution Service. Salik’s lawyer has said that his client, retired from the textile industry, is “shocked” by the allegations, which he denies. In Monaco, an investigation has been opened into corruption, fraud, abuse of confidentiality and money laundering. Article first published November 23, 2016. READ MORE: Belgians denounced for fraudulent residency permits by Monaco’s Public Prosecutor