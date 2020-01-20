The Scientific Centre of Monaco is backing a fun new awareness campaign in the US which is using NFL players and a catchy tune to help protect and preserve coral reefs.

The MSC Foundation launched the #SuperCoralPlay campaign on Monday 20th January, in partnership between MSC Cruises, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee (MSBHC), and 54 NFL players and influencers.

The campaign kicked off with an official music video featuring the ambassadors singing about the issues facing coral and the steps individuals and businesses can take to help.

Via a social media campaign, each participant will make a Super Coral Play – a simple action or pledge to help reduce negative impacts on the environment and their personal carbon footprint to help coral and to encourage others to make their own contribution.

Once individuals or businesses have chosen their “play”, participants are encouraged to share it on social media with a video or use the official campaign filter, tagging #SuperCoralPlay and challenging two others.

Coral reefs are among the most diverse ecosystems in the world and home to more than 25% of marine species. They serve as a food resource for half a billion people and protect coastal communities from storms and erosion. According to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, scientists predict that 70% to 90% of coral reefs are in danger of dying out within the next two decades (2030-2050).

The MSC Foundation, working in collaboration with a team of scientists and environmental experts, are identifying hardy species of coral, colloquially termed “Super Coral 3”, that have survived recent extreme ocean heat events and other impacts in the waters near the Bahamas. By conducting research and studying and propagating these types of coral species, it is considered possible to restore reefs while enhancing their tolerance to future environmental change. This can provide a life-line for coral reefs and ensure their future survival.

“Over the years, at the newly-established marine protected reserve at Ocean Cay, more than half of the coral has already died,” said Matthew McKinnon, Chair of the Advisory Board of MSC Foundation. “Similarly, the ecological reef treasures of Florida – the coral state of the US – have been decimated, damaging marine life and leaving greater Miami exposed. If we act now, we still have a chance to help the reefs and the marine life and the benefits they offer to communities. We need to contain ocean warming with more done to reduce emissions and we need to experiment and invest in research and the development of Super Coral as well as advanced applied science to help regenerate resilient reefs, which is work MSC Foundation is developing in coordination with key international and local partners at Ocean Cay.”

This special scientific project will see some of the world’s leading experts in marine biology and coral conservation collaborating together, including the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science (UM), Nova Southeastern University (NSU), the Perry Institute for Marine Science, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and The Scientific Centre of Monaco (CSM), among other partners.

Joining MSC Foundation, MSC Cruises and MSBHC are 54 current and retired NFL players and influencers, coinciding with this year’s LIV (54th) Super Bowl. This includes Larry Fitzgerald, wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, Jarvis Landry, wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, and Mark Sanchez, broadcaster and retired NFL quarterback.

