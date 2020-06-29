Weather
21 ° C
21°C
Tuesday, June 30, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new case of Covid-19 on 27 June brings total in Monaco to 103: 3 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

Supreme Court reject’s judge’s final appeal

Supreme Court reject’s judge’s final appeal

By Stephanie Horsman - June 29, 2020

The Monegasque Supreme Court has denied a final appeal by French Judge Edouard Levrault who believed he was unfairly terminated when his contract was not renewed in Monaco last year.

Monaco’s highest court rejected the appeal on Thursday 25th June by the French magistrate who brought an excess of power charge against the State for non-renewal of contract for his position in Monaco.

As the decision by the Supreme Court is final, there can be no further appeals and the case is now considered closed.

“The decision not to renew the secondment of a French magistrate within the Monegasque judiciary is an act detachable from the bilateral convention of November 8, 2005 (between France and Monaco) and is a matter for the internal administration of Monaco,” the judges ruled, according to Monaco Matin. 

The ruling went on to remind the magistrate it is not the right of the contract-holder to have an automatic renewal. The Director of Judicial Services can refuse to reinstate anyone at the end of their contract using their discretion.

Judge Levrault was working in Monaco on a three-year contract and was leading the case on suspicion of corruption involving a Swiss art dealer and Russian businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev.

He accused the State of letting him go because of differences in how the case should have been dealt with.

Laurent Anselmi, who was then the Director of Judicial Services, says the departure was due to the arrival of two new judges in a newly formed investigative office that was in the process of being set-up.

The court stated that Mr Levrault was not asked to leave because of any disciplinary measures, solely due to a new set of circumstances.

 

Related stories:

Judge removed from Swiss art dealer case

shares
SHARE
Previous articleArtist Alan Walsh opens chic new gallery
Next articleTickets go on sale for Herculis meeting

Editors pics

June 26, 2020 | Local News

Cycling just got a whole lot easier in Monaco

Monaco is upping the ante in soft mobility, creating a new track for bikes and e-scooters linking Fontvieille to Port Hercule via the tunnel under the Rock.

0
June 24, 2020 | Local News

Pictures: Princely family enjoys St. John’s Day celebrations

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have joined their parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene on the Palace balcony for the annual St. John’s Day celebrations. 

0
June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government extends financial aid 

The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

0
June 18, 2020 | Local News

€300 fine for discarding masks in public

People caught littering masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in public face a €300 fine as the Monaco government steps up efforts to combat the latest scourge on the environment.

0

daily

June 29, 2020 | Local News

Tickets go on sale for Herculis meeting

Cassandra Tanti

Fans can now purchase tickets for the upcoming Herculis EBS meeting, set to be Monaco’s first major event since the lockdown was ordered in March.

0
June 29, 2020 | Local News

Supreme Court reject’s judge’s final appeal

Stephanie Horsman

The Monegasque Supreme Court has denied a final appeal by French Judge Edouard Levrault who believed he was unfairly terminated when his contract was not renewed in Monaco last year.

0
June 29, 2020 | Local News

Artist Alan Walsh opens chic new gallery

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Grand Prix may have been cancelled this year however fast living British artist Alan Walsh gives us an opportunity to still celebrate the prestigious event in his new gallery on Rue Grimaldi. 

0
June 29, 2020 | Local News

Monaco’s tree treatment begins

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality has embarked on a campaign to protect its pines and palms from aggressive insects, including processionary caterpillars.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco celebrates successful state visit

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
The historic visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan has been hailed a success, amid one of the biggest lockdowns ever seen.
Scorpio tanker

Scorpio renegotiates ship prices

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_8504" align="alignleft" width="400"]Photo: Scorpio Bulkers Photo: Scorpio Bulkers[/caption] Scorpio Bulkers has reached agreements with a shipyard to reduce the price to be paid under the shipbuilding contracts of two Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels that are to be delivered between Q1 2017 and Q2 2017, by an aggregate of $4.9 million. The company, which has principal executive offices in Monaco and New York, also announced that its Board of Directors has authorised the repurchase of up to $20 million of the company's outstanding 7.5 percent Senior Notes due in 2019 in open market or privately negotiated transactions. The specific timing and amounts of the repurchases, which will be funded by available cash, will be in the sole discretion of management and vary based on market conditions and other factors. This authorisation has no expiration date, the company said. READ MORE BUSINESS: Anti-drone system now live READ MORE BUSINESS:  National Council approves MFOs  