Supreme Court reject’s judge’s final appeal

Tuesday, June 30, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
A new case of Covid-19 on 27 June brings total in Monaco to 103: 3 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death
Fans can now purchase tickets for the upcoming Herculis EBS meeting, set to be Monaco’s first major event since the lockdown was ordered in March.
The Monegasque Supreme Court has denied a final appeal by French Judge Edouard Levrault who believed he was unfairly terminated when his contract was not renewed in Monaco last year.
The Monaco Grand Prix may have been cancelled this year however fast living British artist Alan Walsh gives us an opportunity to still celebrate the prestigious event in his new gallery on Rue Grimaldi.
The Principality has embarked on a campaign to protect its pines and palms from aggressive insects, including processionary caterpillars.