Technology is the key to conservation

Thursday, February 27, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Tests show that a person cared for by firefighters on Wednesday in Monaco does not have the COVID-19 virus
James Wren, ZSL’s Executive Vice President of Global Resources, reveals the story behind the world’s first plant-powered selfie taken by a fern called Pete.
This week, officials in both Nice and Menton made decisions to cancel beloved annual festivities in the name of public health.
Students and workers who have passed through coronavirus hotspots are being asked to self-quarantine by the Monaco government, but it says schools will reopen next week and events will also go ahead as planned.
The Pictet Group has announced the opening of a banking branch in Monaco aimed at serving private wealth management clients living in the Principality.
The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation presents a photographic exhibition titled 'Eagle Wings - Protecting the Alps' by photographer Nomi Baumgartl at the Galerie des Pêcheurs.