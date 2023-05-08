The 2023 Monaco ePrix in photos

After a thrilling Monaco ePrix, Monaco Life brings you a selection of the top photos from the “Electric Odyssey’s” passage in the Principality.

Monaco’s motor-sporting month of May kicked off with the 6th edition of the ePrix on Saturday, with Nick Cassidy winning a thrilling race that included 116 overtakes.

Before the return of Formula 1’s single-seaters later this month, it was the turn of their electrical cousins to take to the winding streets of Monte-Carlo. As Maserati MSG Racing team principal James Rossiter told Monaco Life, “the races in the Gen3 era have been phenomenal,” and the Monaco ePrix was no exception.

Here are some of the highlights of the week, both on and off the track:

Photos by Luke Entwistle, Monaco Life