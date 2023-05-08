The 2023 Monaco ePrix in photos

After a thrilling Monaco ePrix, Monaco Life brings you a selection of the top photos from the “Electric Odyssey’s” passage in the Principality.
Monaco’s motor-sporting month of May kicked off with the 6th edition of the ePrix on Saturday, with
Nick Cassidy winning a thrilling race that included 116 overtakes.
Before the return of Formula 1’s single-seaters later this month, it was the turn of their electrical cousins to take to the winding streets of Monte-Carlo.
As Maserati MSG Racing team principal James Rossiter told Monaco Life, “the races in the Gen3 era have been phenomenal,” and the Monaco ePrix was no exception.
Here are some of the highlights of the week, both on and off the track:
Who said it’s impossible to overtake around Monaco? There was a total of 116 overtakes during this year’s Monaco Prix.
The stands around Piscine, ready to receive thousands of fans from around the world.
Jake Hughes takes a bit too much kerb at the Nouvell Chicane
Navigating the tight chicane before heading around Port Hercules
The ACM crew heading onto the track
Maserati MSG Racing wheeling the car back into the garage
The Race Control centre was a busy place on Saturday, with skirmishes up and down the grid resulting in two safety car periods.
The view from the pits
Jaguar Racing preparing for qualifying
The VIP boxes above the garages
Edoardo Mortara navigating the Fairmont Hairpin
Max Günther heading through Mirabeau Haute. Despite showing good pace, the German was forced to retire following a collison heading up to Casino Square.
Jaguars coming over the crest
Jake Hughes took pole, but couldn’t hold onto it during the race, ultimately finishing fifth.
Sacha Fenestraz earned himself pole position before seeing himself demoted due to exceedin the power limit.
Navigating the tight Mirabeau/ hairpin section
Former AS Monaco and Manchster United defender Patrice Evra was in attendance for Saturday’s event.
Formula 1 ambassador Flavio Briatore taking a trip through the pit lanes.
The long run from Sainte-Dévote up to Casino Square.
Thousands of fans packed the grandstands for the event, which is increasing in popularity with each passing year.
A late safety car provided late drama, but Nick Cassidy held on to secure the victory.
The yacht parties around Port Hercules are intrinsically linked to the Formula E and Formula 1 races.
Jake Dennis earned himself a spot on the bottom step of the podium with his clean drive on Saturday.
The traditional trophy-giving ceremony, taking place above Boulevard Albert 1er.
The taste of victory.
READ ALSO:
FORMULA E HIGHLIGHTS: NICK CASSIDY COMES FROM NINTH TO WIN MONACO EPRIX
EXCLUSIVE: MSG’S JAMES ROSSITER SAYS “EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE” AT HOME MONACO EPRIX
Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .
Photos by Luke Entwistle, Monaco Life