The 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters in photos

The curtain fell on yet another enthralling Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday, with Andrey Rublev the latest to carve his name into the marble winners board at the Monte-Carlo Country Club.
Over the last week, stars from the world of tennis and beyond had descended on the 116th version of the event, billed as an “Ode to the Riviera”, as the clay-court season got underway in style in Roquebrune Cap Martin.
Here are some of the highlights of the week, both on and off the court:
The Monte-Carlo Masters final between Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune
Training set against a Mediterranean backdrop
Monegasque flags aloft for Romain Arneodo’s appearance in the Doubles final
Ballboys at work on the Court des Princes
Charles Leclerc supporting compatriot Romain Arneodo alongside fellow Formula One driver Pierre Gasly
Finalist Holger Rune on his way to a training session
Number one seed Novak Djokovic in action on Court Rainier III
Spectators soak up the last rays in the late-afternoon sun
Australian Open finalists Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski in action against eventual winners Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig in the first round
Special guest Usain Bolt in attendance at the Monte-Carlo Country Club
Monaco’s Romain Arneodo and Sam Weissborn in action
The MCCC: perched between rock and the sea
Wildcard Andy Murray on his way to training
Novak Djokovic signing autographs
An emotional Andrey Rublev crumbles into the Monte-Carlo clay after securing his first Masters 1000 title
Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .
Photos by Luke Entwistle of Monaco Life