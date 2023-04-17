The 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters in photos

The curtain fell on yet another enthralling Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday, with Andrey Rublev the latest to carve his name into the marble winners board at the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

Over the last week, stars from the world of tennis and beyond had descended on the 116th version of the event, billed as an “Ode to the Riviera”, as the clay-court season got underway in style in Roquebrune Cap Martin.

Here are some of the highlights of the week, both on and off the court:

Photos by Luke Entwistle of Monaco Life