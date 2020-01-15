Weather
Monte-Carlo, FR
broken clouds
10.6 ° C
13 °
6.1 °
62%
1.5kmh
75%
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
12 °
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco

The best holiday destinations for 2020

The best holiday destinations for 2020

By Geoffrey Kent - January 15, 2020

Abercrombie & Kent Founder and Co-Chairman, and Monaco Life contributor, Geoffrey Kent reveals the places he’s most excited to travel to in the new decade.

 

A child in Ethiopia

Ethiopia

The offbeat destination being whispered about by travellers whose preferred mode of transport is the helicopter is Ethiopia.

One of Africa’s most enthralling yet overlooked destinations, this incredibly diverse country easily earns its spot on my list for this year, following on from one of my Inspiring Expeditions here last autumn. It’s rich in heritage and has a vibrant tradition of worship, as well as spectacular landscapes and compelling tribal cultures. However, due to a lack of infrastructure, the easiest way to get around is in the air.

Swoop over the stunning mountain ranges and lakes and fly to the Omo Valley – home to strikingly diverse and beautiful people such as the Kara, the Hamar, Mursi, and Nyangatom.

Mountain ranges in Ethiopia

Meanwhile, the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela offer historical intrigue. At the same time, the other-worldly Danakil Depression and wildlife of the Simien and Bale Mountains, including Africa’s last wolves and the Earth’s only grass-eating monkeys, are a significant draw for nature lovers. All easily accessible by helicopter.

Leopard in the Yala National Park, Sri Lanka, 

Sri Lanka

The ‘teardrop of India’ suffered a devastating blow on Easter Sunday last year and experienced an economically devastating loss of tourism as a result. But since travel bans lifted – news which couldn’t come soon enough for hoteliers and those in related service industries – this enduringly optimistic island has been bouncing back.

In Sri Lanka, charming cities, lush tea plantations and iconic wildlife vie for travellers’ attention alongside eight UNESCO World Heritage sites, great beaches and national parks. For those willing to travel sooner rather than later, there’s a rare chance to enjoy the country’s must-visit sites – such as Sigiriya and Polonnaruwa – in (relative) crowd-free peace.

Yala National Park has benefitted from this lull in tourism. Strict protocols have now been put in place by the Federation of Environmental Organisations at the behest of the government. And the wildlife-spotting experience in Yala – which is home to dozens of magnificent leopards, the biggest ones that I have seen anywhere – has been improved, just in time for the return of travellers.

The Nahuel Huapi Lake in Bariloche, Argentina

Argentina

For an out-of-this-world experience, voyage to Argentina in 2020 to experience one of nature’s most magnificent events: a total solar eclipse. Set to take place on 14th December, this aligning of celestial bodies will be visible from just a few South American countries.

In rugged Argentina, where the sense of vastness and isolation is incomparable, the event will briefly plunge northern Patagonia into darkness in the middle of the afternoon. Be among the few to witness this rare, magical moment and become one of the first guests to stay at the Explora Patagonia Argentina, the latest in the hotel group’s roster of exemplary eco-lodges.

Kuang Si waterfalls, near Luang Prabang, Laos

Laos

Until recently, Laos was in the shadow of its more famous Indochinese neighbours. It’s often been overlooked by travellers considering a visit to South-east Asia. This country’s charm and authenticity are drawing a growing number of visitors to its lesser-travelled trails, however, and we expect the trend to continue in 2020. Step back in time as you explore this nation of jungles, temples, hill-top villages and ancient relics for yourself, free of the frantic pace of so many other Asian cities.

In 2020, view the country through a cultural lens by visiting the little-known Plain of Jars. Stretching across the Xiangkhoang Plateau, this vast archaeological site features thousands of enormous stone vessels, scattered by a past civilisation whose culture remains a mystery. While folklore suggests that the jars belonged to giants, further excavations in 2019 point instead towards a more anthropological answer: that this was once a burial ground. Visit this hard-to-reach UNESCO World Heritage Site by flying in via helicopter, accompanied by an expert guide.

Egypt, The Nile, Sanctuary Nile Adventurer

Egypt

After a tumultuous few years, momentum is gathering in legendary Egypt. Its mesmeric monuments, atmospheric souks, and natural wonders, which have been relatively tourist-free in recent years, are welcoming culturally curious travellers once more.

A collective breath will be finally exhaled when, in the latter half of 2020, the Grand Egyptian Museum opens to the public. Encompassing 500,000 square metres, this vast exhibition space will showcase an omnium-gatherum of Ancient Egyptian artefacts – 30,000 of which have never been exhibited in public before.

A new cinematic version of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile is on the horizon too, which undoubtedly will buoy interest in the country. Due for release in autumn 2020, Kenneth Branagh stars and directs, with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot taking a turn as Linnet Ridgway Doyle. Should this inspire you to take a turn down the Nile – though, of course, in less dramatic style, my Sanctuary Nile Adventurer has been newly refurbished and is fit for a pharaoh.

 

Find out more: abercrombiekent.co.uk

 

Read also:

Interview: Geoffrey Kent, founder of Abercrombie & Kent, on how it all began

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleOptimist Team takes the bronze
Next articlePrince’s Foundation to help restore Australian ecosystems

Editors pics

January 15, 2020 | News

Prince’s Foundation to help restore Australian ecosystems

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has announced that it will be lending its support to projects and organisations that help restore ecosystems in fire ravaged Australia.

0
January 13, 2020 | News

Interview: Mark Thomas

One of Monaco’s most well-known personalities talks about returning to the world of real estate and how he has managed to achieve a balanced lifestyle.

0
January 1, 2020 | News

Re-defining wellness for the HNWI

Find the true meaning of wellness in the natural world.

0
December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0

daily

January 15, 2020 | News

Rallye Monte-Carlo participants revealed

Stephanie Horsman

A total of 88 drivers have applied to enter the first round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championships (WRC) that starts next week with the Rallye Monte Carlo.

0
January 15, 2020 | News

Monaco Basketball defeat Kazan Unics

Stephanie Horsman

Roca Team braved the Russian winter to play the Kazan Unics on Tuesday night. Their 84-78 win has revived Euro Cup hopes for the Monegasques putting them back on the right track.

0
January 15, 2020 | News

New head of civil aviation

Cassandra Tanti

Jérôme Journet has been appointed head of the Directorate of Civil Aviation, following the retirement of Bruno Lassagne.

0
January 15, 2020 | News

Optimist Team takes the bronze

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Optimist Team Race 2020’s exciting conclusion saw the Americans in the top spot, followed by Sweden and Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES

Fabulous Forties to celebrate Liberation

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_3517" align="alignleft" width="640"]Lib Day Darlings, Louise Harrison, Alicia Sedgwick and Colette Marx-Nielsen Lib Day Darlings, Louise Harrison, Alicia Sedgwick and Colette Marx-Nielsen[/caption] MonacoUSA pulled out all the stops Saturday to convert the Star Deck into a Fabulous Forties dinner cabaret. And guests did their part by coming in costume. Some 100 Monaco residents, including Top Marques Steven Saltzman and Susan Feaster, Chairman of the U.S. Monaco Celebrity Golf Cup, and friends of Monaco came out to give their support to the Liberation of the Principality, while more than 50 others showed up at the sold-out show hoping to wiggle their way in. But it was standing room only. In honouring the Forties (and thanks to a computer glitch), the hardworking Stars’n’Bars staff took dinner orders the old-fashioned way, by hand. “Seventy-two years ago Monaco was liberated,” Annette Anderson, in full sailor attire, addressed the crowd before introducing the Lib Day Darlings. “It was not a just celebration of the end of war, but for freedom and expression, and the gift of music.” The Lib Day Darlings, the local singing trio of Alicia Sedgwick, Colette Marx-Nielsen and Louise Harrison, West End Singers Paul Spicer and Matt Firth and crooners, Mike Lorimer and Carl Henry entertained the packed room so engagingly that no one seemed notice the slight earthquake that hit Monaco last night. Although Allied forces landed in Draguignan August 15, 1944, it would be more than two weeks later that Monaco would be liberated. During those 19 days, Allied aircraft pounded the Riviera coastline, Monaco included. Property was destroyed and supplies were non-existent. Beausoleil was bombed in the early hours of August 23 and the following day armoured convoys were seen retreating from Monaco. But there was much confusion. The Germans had indeed evacuated Paris on August 25, but on August 26, fourteen German ships anchored in the territorial waters of Monaco raised bomb fears about an overnight bombing. The following day when seven aircraft dropped bombs causing casualties. The last of the German infantry retreated from the area on August 30 but still violent warship gunfire ensued. On the night of September 2, there was a terrifying storm and naval guns were fired on the Mont Agel and La Turbie. The Francs Tireurs Partisans, the 509th Para, along with gunfire from the Edgar Quinet, forced the enemy to finally surrender. The morning of September 3, France Forces of the Interior (FFI) took over the streets of Monaco and Beausoleil making way for the Americans’ arrival. At 2:01 p.m. cheering crowds gathered at place de la Crémaillère. Monaco was at last free. Lib1

Former French Minister of Finance under fire

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1252" align="alignleft" width="257"]Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund[/caption] Christine Lagarde, the serving head of the IMF, is to face a special French court in December, accused of negligence in the Bernard Tapie affair. Mr Tapie, who has a major interest in local French newspaper Nice-Matin, was awarded €404 million in 2008 as the result of an administrative decision when Ms Lagarde was the French Minister of Finance. The award was based on the argument that Credit Lyonnais had failed in its duty to Mr Tapie in his sale of Adidas, the footwear company, but Ms Lagarde has come under fire for not sending the case to independent arbitration. Mr Tapie, himself a former politician, has since been ordered to repay the full amount to the French state. Mr Tapie has been a very active participant in various schemes to save the troubled Nice-Matin group in recent years, and according to the Observatoire des Journalistes et de l’Information Mediatique, an investigative journalists’ group, he continues to have a minority interest through the Nethys newspaper company, which the group claims is his “military arm in the Alpes Maritimes”. In the meantime, Google has come to the rescue of Nice-Matin with an injection of funds to help support its digital edition, while the print run of Nice-Matin and its sister daily Monaco-Matin continue to shrink.