Friday, December 20, 2019

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Transport disruptions expected to continue as union strikes roll on throughout France

The Evolution of ZSL

The Evolution of ZSL

By James Wren - December 19, 2019

James Wren, ZSL’s Executive Vice President of Global Resources and Monaco Life’s new contributor on sustainability, explains how the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) has evolved from the first scientific zoo to a global conservation charity.

December 19, 2019 | News

Major commitments made at first refugee forum

Cassandra Tanti

A delegation from Monaco has taken part in the first World Refugee Forum, where important pledges were made for better refugee inclusion, education and jobs.

0
December 19, 2019 | News

Palace welcomes children for Christmas

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s youngest citizens have been treated like little princes and princesses at the annual kids Christmas bash at the Palace, a tradition started by Princes Grace more than 50 years ago.

0
December 19, 2019 | News

Prince Albert’s daughter releases new single

Cassandra Tanti

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has released a new song with her rocker boyfriend Ian Mellencamp.

0
December 19, 2019 | News

JCEM presents 2019 Entrepreneurship Trophies

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Young Chamber of Commerce (JCEM) followed up a successful first edition of its Entrepreneurship Trophies in 2018 with another this year by awarding three Monegasque companies. 

0
Armed robberies down precipitously in France

Local News Staff Writer -
IMG_3326 (1)A huge drop in armed robberies is providing welcome respite for French law enforcement. The National Observatory of Crime and Criminal Responses reported on Wednesday, November 8, that the number of robberies committed with a firearm has fallen dramatically since 2009. A study by the National Observatory of Delinquency and Criminal Responses (ONDRP) is the source of the figures. Documents provided by the Central Office for Combating Organised Crime (OCLCO) reveal that the number of robberies committed by means of a firearm, particularly against commercial targets, collapsed nearly 60 percent since 2009, the equivalent of about 4,000 fewer victims. Armed robberies overall have fallen, but the main beneficiaries are tobacconists, petrol stations and other retail outlets. Criminologists have suggested that the fall in armed robberies is in part explained by the cashless society and the use of debit cards. Jewellers have also benefited, with a drop in armed robberies from 359 in 2011 to just 45 in 2016. Heightened and more sophisticated security measures have also helped, the experts say. They cite the marking of cash and merchandise, more CCTV and SMS alerts as further reasons for the drop.

The Mayor, Georges Marsan, signs the Charter of commitment of the National Pact for the Energy Transition, in the Room of Weddings, alongside Marie-Pierre Gramaglia and Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux (on the right) and Marjorie Crovetto-Harroch (on the left ). Photo credit : Michael Alesi © Directorate of Communication

The City Council commits to Monaco’s energy...

Local News Staff Writer -
Georges Marsan, Mayor of Monaco, this week signed the Charter of commitment of the National Pact for the Energy Transition.