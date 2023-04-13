“The next pages of history”: Olivier Thomas arrives at the Hôtel de Paris as new Managing Director

The Hôtel de Paris has found its new Managing Director in Olivier Thomas, a newcomer to the Société des Bains de Mer Group but a seasoned head of luxury hotels worldwide, following the departure of Ivan Artolli.

Frenchman Olivier Thomas stepped into the shoes of “Leading Legend” Ivan Artolli at the Hôtel de Paris on 10th April.

“I’m really honoured to arrive in Principality of Monaco in the most beautiful way, by [the] Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo door,” said Thomas. “I’m really proud to join Group Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer and to become the General Manager of the emblematic Palace of Casino Square. I’m thrilled to lead its professional and passionate teams, which embody excellence [in] the quality of service and to write next pages of the history of this amazing hotel.”

Prior to this prestigious posting, Thomas was the Managing Director of the Four Seasons Hotel in Abu Dhabi and also opened the Four Seasons in Casablanca and ran the Four Seasons Hotels in Prague in the Czech Republic and Aman in Jordan. Other career highlights include: eight years at the Starwood Hotels & Resorts Group, where he ran the St Regis Hotel in New York and worked along Chef Alain Ducasse; and positions at Savoy Hotel in London and the Plaza Athénée in New York.

Thomas’ predecessor Artolli, who oversaw the €280 million renovations of the Hôtel de Paris and in November 2022 won the Leading Legend Award, a distinction that recognised his passion to the industry over three incredible decades, has moved on to “new projects” after nearly seven years at the Hôtel de Paris.

