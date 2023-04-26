Les Casinos de Monaco backs Oceanographic Institute in new partnership

SBM’s The Sea is Green initiative is paying off dividends, with €41,000 raised at its casinos going towards Monaco’s Oceanographic Institute.

On Tuesday 25th April, the CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), Stéphane Valeri, presented Robert Calcagno, Managing Director of the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco, with a cheque for €41,000, on behalf of Les Casinos de Monaco, in the presence of Massimo Michelis, Deputy Director of Monaco Casinos, and professional free diver Pierre Frolla.

The donation was made as part of The Sea is Green program, developed and orchestrated by SBM and sponsored by world record holder Frolla.

“The preservation of the environment is at the heart of our corporate policy, with a new impetus that I hope will be decisive for Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a theme which I I entrusted the task to our Secretary General, Virginie Cotta,” said Stéphane Valeri.

The €41,000 donation is the first outcome of a two-month The Sea is Green entertainment program, being held from 10th March to 10th May at various SBM venues, to raise customer awareness around the issues concerning the oceans.

Part of this unprecedented initiative encouraged ‘My Monte-Carlo’ loyalty customers of Les Casinos de Monaco – the Casino de Monte-Carlo and the Casino Café de Paris – to donate to the Oceanographic Institute.

“The establishments of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer are the scene of many moments of life and encapsulate memories and emotions. Mobilising this energy for the protection of the Ocean is the ambition of the association of our two entities,” said Robert Calcagno, Director General of the Oceanographic Institute. “I sincerely welcome this donation, which will support the missions of the Oceanographic Institute in its mediation actions to ‘make the ocean known, loved and protected’. This first step seals the promise of a long collaboration alongside Stéphane Valeri and his teams.”

Casinos de Monaco have been certified since 2019 by the European Casino Association as ‘Responsible Gaming’ operators.

Photo: Managing Director of the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco Robert Calcagno, professional free diver Pierre Frolla, SBM CEO Stéphane Valeri, and Massimo Michelis, Deputy Director of Monaco Casinos. Credit: Frederic Pacorel