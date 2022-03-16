This is FLEX, Venturi’s new space rover

Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Venturi Astrolab, a strategic partner of Monaco-based Venturi, has created a space vehicle called FLEX, designed for humans to comfortably explore the moon, Mars and beyond.
A year after it went online, Prince Albert and his government have officially welcomed the new e-health platform Monaco Santé amidst the Principality’s healthcare professionals.
As restrictions ease all over Europe and the world, the Grimaldi Forum is back with a spring and summer season filled with professional events, festivals and conferences. Here's what's coming up.
March is colon cancer awareness month and the Princess Grace Hospital Centre is inviting people over the age of 50 to come in and get tested. It takes only five minutes, it is free, and it could save lives.
The MC Summer Concert is returning after a two year hiatus, and organisers are putting out a call to young artists to be part of the show.