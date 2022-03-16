Weather
10 ° C
10°C
Wednesday, March 16, 2022

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

74 Covid cases 15 Mar, 11 hospitalised - 7 res, 182 home monitored, 9,571 recoveries, 52 deaths, 621 incidence rate, 71% vaccinated

This is FLEX, Venturi’s new space rover

This is FLEX, Venturi’s new space rover

By Stephanie Horsman - March 16, 2022

Venturi Astrolab, a strategic partner of Monaco-based Venturi, has created a space vehicle called FLEX, designed for humans to comfortably explore the moon, Mars and beyond.

Venturi has made a name for itself crafting high-performance electric vehicles for Earth, but it’s also set its sights on the celestial.

Venturi Astrolab, based in California US, is applying its know-how to build a vehicle that can withstand the challenges of space. The new space rover, called Flexible Logistics and Exploration (FLEX), is currently being tested in the desert near Death Valley. This fully functional and full-scale prototype has been tested using both crewed and telerobotic operations using a variety of payloads in extreme terrain.

Even more incredible is the fact the vehicle is being designed for prolonged use in space with an eye to a time when people may live full-time on the moon or another planet.

“As we transition from the Apollo era, which was focused on pure exploration, to now, when people will be living for longer periods on the Moon, the equipment needs to change,” said Chris Hadfield, Astrolab Advisory Board Member, in a press -statement. “When we settle somewhere, we don’t just need to get people from one place to another, but we need to move hardware, cargo, life support equipment and more. And it’s all dependent on mobility. It was not only a joy to drive FLEX but also see its size, capability and get an intuitive sense of what this rover can do.”

Photo source: Venturi Astrolab

Until now, rovers of this kind have been designated for specific uses and cost billions to design and build. This approach is clearly not cost-effective nor compatible with NASA’s end goal of supporting a sustained presence on the moon or Mars. The old rovers were one-time wonders.

FLEX, on the other hand, is being designed to go from lander to rover and back using a modular payload interface that supports intermodal transportation.

“For humanity to truly live and operate in a sustainable way off Earth, there needs to exist an efficient and economical transportation network all the way from the launch pad to the ultimate outpost,” said Jaret Matthews, Founder and CEO of Astrolab. “Currently, there is a gap in the last mile and Astrolab exists to fill it.” 

FLEX’s commercial potential comes from its architecture, which gives it the ability to pick up and drop off modular payloads. This can be of use for robotic science, exploration, logistics, construction, resource utilisation, site preparation or virtually any other use that may come into play, as well as transporting two astronauts.

“We’ve designed a mobility platform that is payload agnostic so it can work within an ecosystem of transportation systems, vehicles and tools,” said Matthews. “FLEX achieves a wide range of utility by being able to collect, transport, and deposit any payload that conforms to what will be a standard and open interface.”

In June 2021, Venturi unveiled the world’s first ever zero emission polar exploration vehicle, which went into operation at the Belgian Princess Elisabeth research station in December.

 

 

Photo source: Venturi Astrolab

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleColon cancer: second biggest killer in men, third for women
Next articleGrimaldi Forum boasts jam-packed spring/summer season

Editors pics

March 16, 2022 | Local News

This is FLEX, Venturi’s new space rover

Venturi Astrolab, a strategic partner of Monaco-based Venturi, has created a space vehicle called FLEX, designed for humans to comfortably explore the moon, Mars and beyond.

0
March 16, 2022 | Local News

Call out for young musical talent

The MC Summer Concert is returning after a two year hiatus, and organisers are putting out a call to young artists to be part of the show.  

0
March 15, 2022 | Local News

Analysis: Is this Charles Leclerc’s year?

The stars could be aligning for a Charles Leclerc title challenge following promising pre-season tests. The heralding of the new era in F1, however, takes place amidst a troubling political backdrop.

0
March 15, 2022 | Local News

New Northbound Exhibition at the Oceanographic Museum

Visitors to the Oceanographic Museum are invited to journey from Föhr in Northern Germany to the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway in an exciting new exhibition that reveals the beauty of the North Sea.

0

daily

March 16, 2022 | Local News

“Monaco Santé is a strong marker of our quality of life”

Cassandra Tanti

A year after it went online, Prince Albert and his government have officially welcomed the new e-health platform Monaco Santé amidst the Principality’s healthcare professionals.

0
March 16, 2022 | Local News

Grimaldi Forum boasts jam-packed spring/summer season

Stephanie Horsman

As restrictions ease all over Europe and the world, the Grimaldi Forum is back with a spring and summer season filled with professional events, festivals and conferences. Here's what's coming up.

0
March 16, 2022 | Local News

Colon cancer: second biggest killer in men, third for women

Stephanie Horsman

March is colon cancer awareness month and the Princess Grace Hospital Centre is inviting people over the age of 50 to come in and get tested. It takes only five minutes, it is free, and it could save lives.

0
March 16, 2022 | Local News

Call out for young musical talent

Stephanie Horsman

The MC Summer Concert is returning after a two year hiatus, and organisers are putting out a call to young artists to be part of the show.  

0
MORE STORIES

ASM starts year with resounding victory

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
AS Monaco began 2021 on a high note, positively pummelling FC Lorient five to two at the opponent’s home turf.
Grimaldi Forum

Fri. Dec 8 and Sat. Dec 9...

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 8 December, 8 pm and Saturday 9 December, 4 pm, Grimaldi Forum Monaco – Salle Prince Pierre Choré-Voix training programme: No Time’s Land. A musical comedy presented by the Ballets de Monte-Carlo Education Department, organised by Monaco Dance Forum Information: +377 97 70 65 20