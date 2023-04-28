“To Catch a Thief” villa sells for full asking price

One month is all it took to find a buyer for the €3.6 million villa that was once the set of Alfred Hitchcock’s “To Catch a Thief”, starring Grace Kelly and Cary Grant.

Back in March of this year, Monaco Life reported on the listing of the one-time Hollywood film set.

Advertised and now sold for €3.6 million by Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty, the property will have been a real coup de coeur purchase or investment for the unnnamed buyer, who is adding a slice of local history to their portfolio with Villa Les Bolovens, its official name.

As well as providing the backdrop to one of the most iconic scenes in the 1950s “To Catch a Thief”, the 5,000m2 hillside plot boasts stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, Nice and the Baou de Saint Jeannet.

Landscaped gardens and a swimming pool complete a seven-bedroom villa, which has been respectfully maintained in the style many will recognise from the famous film.

“To Catch a Thief” won an Oscar for Best Cinematography in 1956 and was also nominated for Best Set in a nod to the beauty of the location chosen for the film.

