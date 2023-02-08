Traffic disruption around new Palais Honoria

Works on the Palais Honoria residence project is set to disrupt traffic on Boulevard du Jardin Exotique.

Palais Honoria is a new State housing project under construction on the corner of boulevards de Belgique and Jardin Exotique. The next phase will see SMEG carry out work to connect electrics in the building to the high and low voltage network in the Principality, to meet the current and future energy needs of the building.

As a result, traffic on boulevard du Jardin Exotique, near the intersection with Boulevard de Belgique, will be reduced to one lane and controlled manually by workers.

The disruption will take place during school holidays to limit the impact, from Monday 13th February to Friday 24th February, from 9am to 4pm.

Nearby bus stops will be maintained.

Palais Honoria is part of the national housing plan for Monegasques launched by the Prince’s Government in 2019. The delivery of this building complex of 84 housing units is scheduled for the end of the 2nd quarter of 2023.

Photo credit: Stéphane Danna, Government Communication Department