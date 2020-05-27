Weather
13 ° C
13°C
Wednesday, May 27, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new positive case of Covid-19 on 23rd May brings confirmed number to 98: 90 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Nice-UK flight schedule released

Nice-UK flight schedule released

By Cassandra Tanti - May 27, 2020

EasyJet has begun offering flights between the UK and Nice from 15th June, starting with a tentative schedule of three flights a week to Gatwick only, ahead of a more normal schedule in July.

EasyJet grounded its entire fleet on 20th March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and widespread lockdowns.

With the opening of France’s borders on 15th June, easyJet will kickstart domestic routes between its main airports in the UK and France, including Nice – the country’s second largest airport outside of Paris.

As reported by Monaco Life last week, the airline is starting with a very small number of flights, initially spaced at two to three days apart, according to its booking website.

From 1st July, a more normal schedule will kick in, with daily flights resuming between Nice and Gatwick, Stanstead and Luton.

The carrier says it will introduce enhanced cleaning and disinfection of its aircraft, make disinfectant wipes and hand sanitiser available on board, and require all passengers and cabin crew, as well as ground crew, to wear masks. There will be no food service onboard initially.

Other airlines will also reinstate flights between London and Nice from 15th June including British Airways, Air France, Lufthansa and Swiss.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel announced on Friday travellers entering the country would have to self-isolate for 14 days or they could face a £1,000 fine. France will reciprocate the UK’s two-week quarantine, however it will be on a voluntary basis.

 

Read more:

EasyJet to restart UK-Nice flights in June

France reciprocates UK quarantine on voluntary basis 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleInterview: MYS Director Gaëlle Tallarida
Next articleNational Council personally thanks testing team

Editors pics

May 22, 2020 | Local News

ISM adds career-related diploma to IB programme

Come the next academic year, the ISM will be offering an exciting new diploma for students wishing to pursue career-related learning.

0
May 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Final push to pull Monaco out of lockdown

Restaurants, bars and cultural institutions are set to reopen in Monaco on 2nd June, as the government prepares to initiate phase three of its deconfinement plan.

0
May 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Guillaume Rose: “This is not a financial crisis”

In an interview with Monaco Life, the CEO of the Monaco Economic Board talks about why he is so optimistic about the Principality’s economic recovery in a post-Covid world.

0
May 20, 2020 | News

Leclerc new face of Armani

Without even putting his foot down in an F1 racing car this year, pilot Charles Leclerc is having a pretty stellar time with massive eSport success and now landing a gig as the new face of Giorgio Armani.

0

daily

May 27, 2020 | News

National Council personally thanks testing team

Cassandra Tanti

National Council President Stéphane Valeri has visited the Grimaldi Forum to thank the team behind the screening campaign, while also encouraging more people to take the Covid-19 antibody test. 

0
May 27, 2020 | News

Interview: MYS Director Gaëlle Tallarida

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco Life spoke to MYS Director Gaëlle Tallarida about organising this year's event amid an unprecedented environment of uncertainty. 

0
May 27, 2020 | News

Artcurial sets summer auction date

Stephanie Horsman

Now is the time to start putting all the coronavirus insanity in the rear view mirror and look forward to what summer in Monaco has to offer, including the upcoming auctions at the Principality’s premiere maison aux enchéres, Artcurial.

0
May 27, 2020 | News

Princess takes #strongtogether to South Africa

Stephanie Horsman

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa has taken the #strongtogether campaign to her home country in the form of a celebrity challenge.

0
MORE STORIES

The unstoppable Roca Team

News Stephanie Horsman -
Roca Team has nabbed another victory at home in front of more than 200 fans, this time against Châlons-Reims Champagne Basketball on Tuesday night.
© Directorate of Communication / Michael Alesi

The Festival La Route du Goût settles...

Local News Staff Writer -
For its 3rd edition in Monaco, the organic festival La Route du Goût is setting up, from 12 to 14 October, an organic vegetable garden.