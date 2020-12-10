UN recognises role of sport

The United Nations has accepted a resolution presented by Monaco to have sport recognised as a casualty of the Covid pandemic and the recommendation that members states should include sport in their recovery plans.

On 1st December during the General Assembly of the United Nations, Ambassador of Monaco to the UN Isabelle Picco presented the draft resolution entitled ‘Sport, a factor of sustainable development’.

It was adopted by consensus and co-sponsored by 95 Member States.

The resolution recognises the significant repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on sport, in particular the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as its socio-economic impacts and consequences on physical and mental health.

The resolution also encourages member states to include sport and physical activity in their post-Covid-19 recovery plans and in their national sustainable development strategies.

This resolution echoes the Joint Declaration that was co-authored by Monaco and Qatar and signed by 118 Member States in June 2020.

The ambassador also spoke about the importance of unhindered access to sport, the acute need for solidarity in the current context, the central role played by sports associations, and

the contribution of digital technologies, using the digital application developed by Peace and Sport as an example.

Photo source: Pixabay