Valuation Days at Sotheby’s Monaco Gallery

Luxury auction house Sotheby’s Monaco is about to host its first valuation days in the new gallery on Avenue de la Costa, with experts from Paris providing estimations on jewellery, watches and handbags.

Sotheby’s opened its new gallery in Monte-Carlo this summer, bringing to the Riviera not only world-class exhibitions, but also a lively calendar of events, from virtual wine tastings to trunk shows.

On Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd December, Sotheby’s knowledgeable specialists will be in the gallery to provide confidential advice and valuations on precious jewellery, watches and Hermes handbags.

It is the first time that the new gallery is hosting the popular valuation days, and Head of the Monaco Office Louise Grether is happy to say that they will become a permanent, monthly fixture here at the gallery.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for people to come in with their watches, jewels, and Hermes bags, and discover the current market value of these pieces,” Louise Grether explained to Monaco Life. “It is a free and confidential valuation, and 80-90% of clients are able to receive an immediate estimation.”

People then have the opportunity to consign their item with Sotheby’s immediately for the next sale, or simply use the valuation for insurance purposes or to satisfy curiosity on how much a piece is actually worth.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ‘Jewellery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027’, the global jewellery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027.

Valuations are by appointment only on monaco.office@sothebys.com , +377 93 30 88 80

Photo above, left: The extremely rare Kelly handbag made from the house’s highly exclusive Himalaya leather, hand-painted crocodile with 18-karat white-gold hardware, a lock and clasp set with 258 diamonds, currently on private sale. Right: Chaumet diamond ring, weighing 4.94 carats, 1970s. Currently on private sale.

