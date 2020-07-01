Weather
19 ° C
19°C
Wednesday, July 1, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new case of Covid-19 on 27 June brings total in Monaco to 103: 3 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

Venturi reveals world’s first high speed e-motorcycle

Venturi reveals world’s first high speed e-motorcycle

By Cassandra Tanti - July 1, 2020

Voxan Motors, a part of Monaco’s acclaimed Venturi Group, has finally unveiled its high-performance electric motorcycle that it will use for its latest world speed record.

In July 2021, the Voxan Wattman will attempt to set a new world speed record on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat in Bolivia. Riding this exceptional machine will be six-time motorcycle racing world champion Max Biaggi.

Venturi had originally planned to make the world-record attempt this July, however the lockdown in Monaco prevented the team from fine-tuning the vehicle. The Wattman’s design heavily under wraps, making today’s announcement even more exciting.

Voxan Motors partnered with global telecommunications innovators ROKiT Group for the project. No strangers to speed and the power of electric mobility, the ROKiT Group are also title partners of Venturi’s Formula E Team, ROKiT Venturi Racing.

“When Venturi President Gildo Pastor showed us the Voxan Wattman and talked me through the world speed record attempt, we were very impressed by his vision, ambition and the commitment of his team in creating the technology involved,” said ROKiT Group Founder, Jonathan Kendrick. “To have our ROKiT red livery on such a unique piece of electric engineering reflects our ethos as a group of companies and is a real honour. Gildo is a true pioneer and we are delighted to partner with him and Voxan Motors on what we hope will be a highly successful and ground-breaking record attempt.”

The Wattman is an entirely new concept for Voxan Motors and, uniquely, is not based on any existing vehicle. When teams began working on the project in 2018, they started with a blank page. From there, everything quickly snowballed. “We were keen to move fast,” explained Louis- Marie Blondel, who oversaw the project’s development and personally test-rode the motorcycle. “We focused on two main points: drag (aerodynamics) and stability at high-speed. We were aiming to have the smallest possible projected area, but with a long wheelbase and a large rake, so the rider would be positioned as low as possible.”

They then set a target speed of a minimum of 330 kilometres per hour and tested the aerodynamics of the motorcycle in a wind tunnel.

“We were able to do aerodynamic calculations up to more than 240 km/h, which provided us with a wealth of information,” said Franck Baldet, the project’s technical director. “On a very low-grip track, the slightest deviation can have very significant implications for stability. That’s why the design and aerodynamic profile of the motorcycle are so important.”

The motorcycle’s unique design allows the rider to sit further back, lowering the machine’s centre of gravity. It does not have a front break but rather a rear-wheel brake and an engine-breaking system, which improves aerodynamics and safety. Nor does it have a parachute, like other high-speed vehicles used for record breaking.

Other innovations include a dry ice cooling system and a customized battery designed completely in house by Venturi North America, the Group’s subsidiary based in Columbus, Ohio.

In 2014, four years after buying Voxan, Venturi also became the first team to commit to the new all-electric Formula E Championship. In addition to manufacturing its own electric engines, Venturi also supplied a powertrain to the HWA RaceLab team. It was from this electric engine that Voxan Motors’ engineers worked to develop the Voxan Wattman.

“We have poured all of the Venturi Group’s accumulated experience into this motorcycle world speed record project,” explained Franck Baldet. “It has proved valuable, particularly for the process of optimising the Wattman’s electronics, which we have had to develop completely, whether in terms of energy management or power management. Like Venturi vehicles, and also our first Formula E powertrains, the Voxan Wattman is entirely Made in Monaco.”

 

Related stories:

Venturi postpones world record attempt

 

shares
SHARE
Previous article2020 hottest year so far on record
Next articleJeremy Williman’s Dragonfly capstone

Editors pics

July 1, 2020 | Local News

Venturi reveals world’s first high speed e-motorcycle

Voxan Motors, a part of Monaco’s acclaimed Venturi Group, has finally unveiled its high-performance electric motorcycle that it will use for its latest world speed record.

0
June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government lays out latest recovery plan

Monaco will extend its financial support for businesses most affected by the Covid crisis as part of a new four-point plan to revive the local economy.

0
June 26, 2020 | Local News

Cycling just got a whole lot easier in Monaco

Monaco is upping the ante in soft mobility, creating a new track for bikes and e-scooters linking Fontvieille to Port Hercule via the tunnel under the Rock.

0
June 24, 2020 | Local News

Pictures: Princely family enjoys St. John’s Day celebrations

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have joined their parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene on the Palace balcony for the annual St. John’s Day celebrations. 

0

daily

July 1, 2020 | Local News

Jeremy Williman’s Dragonfly capstone

Simon Pavitt

Jeremy Williman, the man behind the retractable barrier system ‘Tensabarrier’, speaks about his new project, the ‘Dragonfly’, a hyperscooter bringing luxury to the future of micro-mobility.

0
July 1, 2020 | Local News

2020 hottest year so far on record

Stephanie Horsman

The first half of 2020 has been the hottest on record for France, with a national average temperature of 12.5ºC according to Météo France.

0
July 1, 2020 | Local News

Inflation up in Eurozone

Stephanie Horsman

Inflation unexpectedly rose in June in the Eurozone, prompting fear among experts that consumer price growth will be stunted for several years.

0
July 1, 2020 | Local News

Further restrictions set to be lifted

Stephanie Horsman

Public health conditions in Monaco are now favourable enough to see further lessening of restrictions on restaurants and live music events, says the Joint Monitoring Committee.

0
MORE STORIES

Oceanographic to donate part of ticket price...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30636" align="alignnone" width="640"]Signature of partnership agreement in the presence of Prince Albert, Robert Calcagno, FPA2's Bernard Fautrier and Xavier Sticker of M2PA. Photo: Michel Dagnino Signature of partnership agreement in the presence of Prince Albert, Robert Calcagno, FPA2's Bernard Fautrier and Xavier Sticker of M2PA. Photo: Michel Dagnino[/caption] The Oceanographic Institute and M2PA – the Association for the Sustainable Financing of Mediterranean Marine Protected Areas – signed a partnership agreement on Friday, April 13, with the priority objective of financing an environmental fund for Mediterranean protected areas. A pioneer in the field of discovery and conservation of marine environments, the Oceanographic Institute continues, as it has done since its founding in 1906, to promote, love and protect the oceans. Under this new agreement, €0.05 for every ticket sold will be donated, representing an annual contribution estimated at more than €30,000, thanks to the 650,000 visitors that the Oceanographic Museum welcomes each year. The Oceanographic Institute will also spearhead an international network of aquariums and zoos working for marine protected areas in the Mediterranean, including Genoa, Tunis, Valencia, Banyuls, and Basel. This initiative will include exhibitions, educational activities, and communication campaigns.  

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/monaco-blue-combines-with-edinburgh-university/

Christmas tree workshop benefits local and Latin...

Local News Staff Writer -
Image-4 The newly-formed Monaco Association of Latin America (AMLA) welcomed 37 children to its successful Christmas tree workshop on December 19 at Twiga. The youngsters, aged two and seven, assembled six different types of Christmas ornaments with the help of their parents and AMLA volunteers. Santa Claus then arrived to call on stage each child by name to hand over a certificate, a medal and a goody bag. Each child hung his or her ornament on the Christmas tree. The event ended with a Zumba class for big and small with Latin American songs, given by the Colombian AMLA representative. This Christmas tree is now standing in the Princesse Grace Hospital ward for children with paediatric emergencies. Image-2 Image-3 AMLA thanked the young participants for their excellent work and their generous parents for their collaboration and support, with a special thank you to those who closely collaborated on making this event possible: Petra Bungert, Workshop Creative Director; the Théâtre des Muses for providing the Santa Claus; Albert Braquetti; the Princess Grace Hospital, Madame Berlioz and Madame Seneque for approving and receiving the Christmas tree; and Destinazur for transporting the tree at no charge. The €300 raised has been donated to the Richmond Global Health Alliance to help fund their project in aid for chronically ill children in Nicaragua. Image-5

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/christmas-wishes-from-prince-jacques-and-princess-gabriella-of-monaco/  