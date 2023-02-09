Welcome to the jungle: First look at the Café de Paris’ new rooftop restaurant, the Amazónico

Amazónico, the luxe rainforest-themed restaurant serving up sushi and Latin American cuisine in Madrid, Dubai and London, is finding a new home in Monaco at the newly renovated Café de Paris. Here’s a sneak peak of what it will be like.

The Amazónico brand, known for its tropical ambiance and inspired menu that mixes Latin American cuisine and sushi, is already making huge waves in London, Dubai and Madrid. Now it is set to open on the Place du Casino in Monaco as part of the much-anticipated reopening of the Café de Paris.

The restaurant, first created in 2010 by Spaniards Sandro Silvo and Marta Seco in Madrid, has been touted as a “sensory journey” that incorporates all the senses. Live jazz music accompanies the visual experience, where diners feel transported to the Amazon basin in a living, breathing environment of live plants, tropical-print décor and opulent velvet seating.

A lounge bar will feature a resident DJ pumping out “electro-pical” tunes, and a private speakeasy-style section will offer restaurant patrons an air of exclusivity.

Though the menu for Monaco’s version has not been released, it can be expected to follow in the same vein as the other locations, offering a mix of signature and locally-inspired dishes.

The €40 million renovation of the landmark Café de Paris is expected to be complete at the end of June, just in time for the summer season. Owners Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer have been able to walk a fine line between modernising the space and retaining the classic belle-epoque beauty, adding two floors and space for several boutiques as well as Amazónico.

Photos courtesy of Société des Bains de Mer