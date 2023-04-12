What to expect from the pension reform strikes on 13th April

The next round of mass protests against France’s pension reforms is to take place on Thursday 13th April. Here’s what to expect.

Marking the 12th round of strikes since French President Emmanuel Macron announced his controversial plans to shake up the nation’s pensions system back in January, the incoming day of union action is going to affect commuters on their way to work the most heavily.

SNCF train services are likely to be seriously disrupted, with early estimates from the rail travel network suggesting just one in five Intercités train and three in five TER trains will be running. Late evening and overnight services will be entirely cut, according to Le Figaro. TGVs will be impacted less, although some cancellations should be expected.

The Direction Générale de l’Aviation Civile (DGAC) has announced 20% of flights will be culled in the regional airports of Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nantes, but airports in the French Riviera and Paris have been spared cancellations. Delays, however, could still materialise.

France’s refineries are expected to kick off a two-day strike on Thursday 13th April, adding further pressure to low stocks in fuel stations across the country. A map detailing where to find fuel can be found here.

Schools and other educational establishments do not appear to be affected by the protests.

The most recent day of strikes, which took place on Thursday 6th April, saw over 110 people arrested by police and more than 150 officers injured in the shuffles around the country, according to French politician Gérald Darmanin.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by Monaco Life