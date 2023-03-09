Where to watch Les Gardiennes de la Planète in Monaco

Les Gardiennes de la Planète, a project supported by the Prince Albert II Foundation and that premiered in Monaco last month, is now on screens across the Principality.

Humpback whales are a wonder of nature. Weighing up to 40 metric tonnes and reaching lengths of 17 metres, these amazing creatures were once hunted almost to the brink of extinction. Today, their populations are slowly recovering, but they still face dangers from humans, such as noise pollution, net entanglements and collisions with ships, which are keeping their numbers low.

A new film, Les Gardiennes de la Planète, or Whale Nation in English, directed by Jean-Albert Lièvre and supported by the Prince Albert II Foundation, hopes to enlighten people to the humpback whale and show it for the sensitive and intelligent animal it is.

The premise is of a humpback whale who is beached on a remote shore. During the fight to save its life by a group of rescuers, the story of these extraordinary creatures who have roamed our planet for more than 50 million years unfolds, with actor Jean Dujardin “voicing” the whale’s story, as if the whale were telling the tale itself.

The Cinema des Beaux-Arts in Monaco will be screening this heart-warming, poignant and thought-provoking movie at 2.pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and at 4.15pm on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

