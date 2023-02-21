Women’s rights in Monaco: Committee presents 2022 assessment report and 2023 prospects

The annual report by the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights shows headway is being made in Monaco, however much work still needs to be done, particularly on the gender wage gap.

The Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights presented its fourth annual activity report during a meeting chaired by Minister for External Relations and Cooperation Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, together with representatives of Monegasque institutional entities, the Directorate of Judicial Services, State services and women’s associations.

Looking back at 2022, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï noted that the achievements in Monaco included legislative changes, primarily the repeal of obsolete or unequal provisions in the law and a new bill submitted to the National Council aimed at compensating victims of sexual offences, including children.

The year was also marked by the launch of a new IMSEE publication analysing the wage gap between men and women – which currently sits at 20.9%, the training of professionals dealing with violence against women, and two male ambassadors for women’s rights: local entrepreneur Cédric Biscay, and humorist Hassan de Monaco.

Looking to the year ahead, and the Committee’s key words are “reinforcement” and “mobilisation”. It plans to strengthen actions to support victims and perpetrators of violence, to mobilise companies to reduce the gender wage gap, and continue awareness-raising actions aimed at young people.

Isabelle Berro-Amadeï indicated that the next Sustainable Development Goals Summit will be held this September in New York, during which Monaco will take part and continue to mobilise around Goal 5 dedicated to the empowerment of women and girls.

The minister finished by saying that “without gender equality, any economic and resilient transition of our societies would be a futile ambition”.

Photo source: Monaco Government