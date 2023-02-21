Work in Monaco: Next wave of job opportunities at SBM announced for March

If you’ve ever dreamed of working in Monaco, this could be the opportune time to get your foot in the door with the Principality’s biggest private employer and a name recognised worldwide for its exceptional portfolio of hotels, casinos and restaurants.

All in all, a whopping 900 chances to work in Monaco are up for grabs on 1st March at One Monte Carlo as Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) follows up on a successful first jobs drive last month, where over a hundred vacancies were filled.

This time, another round of jobs in reception, security, valet parking and catering are available, as well as posts for restaurant, bar and hotel staff.

Additionally, SBM will be looking to fill spaces at its seaside establishments and fitness facilities. Jobs are on offer too for technical, events and centralised reservation staff, making this a much bigger and more all-encompassing event than the previous one.

Those interested will be offered an initial interview carried out by SBM’s human resource department from 9am to 7pm, followed by a meeting with one of 35 managers from the various departments, who will then decide if the applicant should be called back for a second interview.

Candidates will also be able to watch a presentation about opportunities at the company, which run on the hour from 10am, and discuss with current employees what it’s like to work in Monaco as well as the advantages of working at SBM, including pay and working conditions.

Applications can be made by email for those unable to attend in person. Please click here for more information.

Photo source: SBM / Facebook