Jobs fair dates for Monaco’s booming hospitality sector 

The Principality’s hotels and restaurants are looking for seasonal workers to fill the vast number of vacancies ahead of what looks to be an excellent year for Monaco’s hospitality sector.

First up is the Employment and Training Forum (Forum de l’Emploi et de la Formation) at the Beaulieu-sur-Mer gymnasium on Thursday 26th January. Organised by SIVOM Villefranche-sur-Mer and in collaboration with Monaco Employment Services, the forum covers six municipalities and attracts more than 1,500 job seekers each year.

Monaco’s biggest employer, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, will be on-site, looking to meet and potentially interview candidates for roles at its portfolio of hotels, restaurants, casinos, wellness centres and nightlife hotspots.

Other big names at the event include the Metropole Monte-Carlo Hotel, the Grand Hôtel du Cap Ferrat, the Royal Riviera and the Fairmont Monte-Carlo as well as employment agencies such as Adecco, the armed forces and security agencies, Super U, Fragonard, and the municipalities of Villefranche-sur-Mer, Beaulieu-sur-Mer and Cap d’Ail.

The second event is an in-house affair organised by the Fairmont Monte-Carlo. On Thursday 9th February, the Grand Salon will host a recruitment day from 9am to 6pm. Over 200 jobs are up for grabs, from roles at the Nobu restaurant and Nikki Beach rooftop attraction to positions in the health and fitness facilities, as well as housekeeping and receptionist posts.

Photo source: Fairmont Monte-Carlo/Facebook