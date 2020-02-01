Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
broken clouds
10.2 ° C
13 °
5.6 °
66%
3.6kmh
75%
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
12 °
Saturday, February 1, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

World Champion racing in Monaco Run 2020

World Champion racing in Monaco Run 2020

By Cassandra Tanti - February 1, 2020

The 10,000 metre World Champion Joshua Cheptegei has confirmed he will be racing in this year’s 5km Herculis race next month.

The Ugandan runner will be joined by two other world-class racers, Frenchman Jimmy Gressier, who holds the European second place record for the 10km, and Liv Westphal, who is the current women’s French record holder for the 10km and 5,000m indoor races.

These athletes are looking to break the records established just last year by Sifan Hassan and Julien Wanders.

The two-day event covers four races. On 15th February, the 1000m series races will be held between the Route de la Piscine and the Quai Albert 1er. Entry is open to runners aged 8 and up of all levels and the races start at 12:30pm. 

On Sunday the 16th, in addition to the 5 km Herculis run, which starts at 10:15am, a 10km ‘City Trail’ run will be held, giving runners a chance to explore the streets and trails of Monaco, including a challenging climb up to the top of the Rock. The race begins at 8:30am sharp.

Last but not least, the Pink Ribbon Charity Walk for breast cancer awareness, now in its ninth year, will also be held. Participants are asked to dress in pink and be ready to go at 10am from the Running Expo.

Runners are asked to pick up their racing bibs from the Running’s Expo from 10am to 5pm on Saturday the 15th.  All races start at Port Hercule. Registration is possible on site Saturday, as well as online at www.fma.mc 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleTravel after Brexit

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0

daily

February 1, 2020 | News

World Champion racing in Monaco Run 2020

Cassandra Tanti

The 10,000 metre World Champion Joshua Cheptegei has confirmed he will be racing in this year’s 5km Herculis race next month.

0
February 1, 2020 | News

Travel after Brexit

Cassandra Tanti

After three and a half years, Brexit is finally a reality. So what does that mean for travellers going to and from the UK?

0
January 30, 2020 | News

Roca team domination continues

Stephanie Horsman

Rytas Vilnius didn’t stand a chance against the whirlwind that was AS Monaco Basketball on Wednesday night at Salle Gaston Medecin.

0
January 30, 2020 | News

Slimani wants to leave AS Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco’s Vice-President Oleg Petrov has reportedly made it clear that the team is not intending to let Islam Slimani leave this transfer period, despite his asking to do so.

0
MORE STORIES

New Netflix series casting Americans and Brits...

Local News Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_28400" align="alignnone" width="3264"]Photo: Monaco Life Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] Tough Cookie Productions wants to speak to people who live, work and play in Monaco for a potential new Netflix series celebrating life on the Côte d’Azur. “This brand new series will be looking to capture the beauty of the area, the excitement of the social scene and the joy of living in Monaco,” Rob Thoday, Casting Producer at Tough Cookie, told Monaco Life, “through the eyes of the expats who have moved here for a lifestyle that cannot be rivalled anywhere else in the world.” Hoping to connect with captivating and charismatic Americans and Brits who either reside in the area or spend a significant part of the year here, Rob explained, “Our age bracket is wide, we want to show that the area is cross-generational, so anyone from 18 will be considered. Single or couples, with or without families in the area, as long as they are involved in the community – whether it be organising events or attending parties and social occasions – we want to hear from people who embrace the way of life that the area offers.” Anyone interested in finding out more or wanting to get involved can get in touch by emailing a photo and a paragraph – including what you do in the South of France, what brought you here in the first place and why you love the region’s glamorous lifestyle – to Rob Thoday: rob.thoday@toughcookie.tv Tough Cookie Productions is part of the Argonon Group, a New York-based TV and film company that was cited by the London Stock Exchange as one of the 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain 2017. The Sunday Times listed Argonon as a Fast Track 200 Company in 2016 “in recognition of its impressive international growth”. TV highlights include Cash in the Attic (BBC and sold to 167 countries) and Missing Live (BBC), which was commended in the House of Commons as a series that changes people’s lives. In its first year, Tough Cookie secured development deals with CNN, a pilot for HGTV, a pilot from EE! Entertainment, an exclusive deal with Disney, as well as a partnership with Time Inc. “We are speaking to expats all along the French Riviera but Monaco is very much the epicentre of our casting,” Rob added. Article first published February 19, 2018.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/hgtv-now-casting-for-new-mediterranean-life-show/

Monaco’s courts now back in session

News Cassandra Tanti -

Tuesday marked the annual return to work for those employed in the Principality’s justice system with a traditional processional filled with pomp and dignity, as well as the announcement of the coming year’s changes and agenda including the departure of Laurent Anselmi as Director of Judicial Services.

The judiciary’s new year begins each 1st of October and the yearly return is observed by a parade of judges, lawyers and legal professionals starting their day by celebrating a mass at the Cathedral of Monaco, presided over by the Archbishop.

[caption id="attachment_38847" align="alignnone" width="900"] Photo: Charly Gallo[/caption]

HSH Prince Albert attended the ceremony, as did the Minister of State, the President of the National Council and many notable personages in the community.

As previously announced, Anselmi will be replaced by former Attorney General of the Aix-en-Provence Court of Appeal, Robert Gelli, who will officially take up his post later this month. Anselmi will become the Principality’s new Government Counsellor-Minister of Foreign Relations. 

A reminder that beginning 15th October a third cabinet with two new judges, including a financial affairs expert, will arrive to assist in ensuring cases are resolved promptly and restore the staff at the Prosecutor General’s Office to full working capacity was followed by a talk delivered by François-Xavier Lucas on the treatment of bankruptcy law in Monaco.

The First President of the Appeals Court, Brigitte Grinda-Gambarini, then recounted the year’s judicial activity and finished by reminding the assembled crowd that"the judges pass, whether on standby, retirement, secondment or non-renewal, but the files remain with litigants, victims, defendants and lawyers whose mission is to ensure the defense, to contribute to the manifestation of the truth but also to obtain this contribution from all the actors at the trial."

 