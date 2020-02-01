World Champion racing in Monaco Run 2020

[caption id="attachment_28400" align="alignnone" width="3264"]
Tough Cookie Productions wants to speak to people who live, work and play in Monaco for a potential new Netflix series celebrating life on the Côte d’Azur.
“This brand new series will be looking to capture the beauty of the area, the excitement of the social scene and the joy of living in Monaco,” Rob Thoday, Casting Producer at Tough Cookie, told Monaco Life, “through the eyes of the expats who have moved here for a lifestyle that cannot be rivalled anywhere else in the world.”
Hoping to connect with captivating and charismatic Americans and Brits who either reside in the area or spend a significant part of the year here, Rob explained, “Our age bracket is wide, we want to show that the area is cross-generational, so anyone from 18 will be considered. Single or couples, with or without families in the area, as long as they are involved in the community – whether it be organising events or attending parties and social occasions – we want to hear from people who embrace the way of life that the area offers.”
Anyone interested in finding out more or wanting to get involved can get in touch by emailing a photo and a paragraph – including what you do in the South of France, what brought you here in the first place and why you love the region’s glamorous lifestyle – to Rob Thoday: rob.thoday@toughcookie.tv
Tough Cookie Productions is part of the Argonon Group, a New York-based TV and film company that was cited by the London Stock Exchange as one of the 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain 2017. The Sunday Times listed Argonon as a Fast Track 200 Company in 2016 “in recognition of its impressive international growth”.
TV highlights include Cash in the Attic (BBC and sold to 167 countries) and Missing Live (BBC), which was commended in the House of Commons as a series that changes people’s lives.
In its first year, Tough Cookie secured development deals with CNN, a pilot for HGTV, a pilot from EE! Entertainment, an exclusive deal with Disney, as well as a partnership with Time Inc.
“We are speaking to expats all along the French Riviera but Monaco is very much the epicentre of our casting,” Rob added.
Article first published February 19, 2018.
