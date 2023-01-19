World’s Best hotels right here in Monaco

Two of Monaco’s finest luxury establishments have made it onto the shortlist for the Travel + Leisure’s World Best awards in 2023, but which are they?

Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo

It’ll come as no surprise that the iconic Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo has earnt a spot on the shortlist. This legendary five-star hotel offers a Monaco experience like no other thanks to its prominent position on the famous Place du Casino and its two highly acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurants – Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse and Le Grill – as well as its historic Le Bar Américain and the beautiful Jewellers’ Courtyard. The crème de la crème of comfort and sophistication come in the form of two matching suites, the Prince Rainier III and the Princess Grace.

Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo

The second address to make it onto the list is the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo, often described as the most elegant hotel in Monaco thanks to its stunning Belle Epoque charm. It is a jewel in the crown of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer portfolio with its Michelin-starred restaurant, Pavyllon Monte-Carlo by incredible chef Yannick Alléno, and inspirational Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo spa. This is a place for romance and privacy.

You can get behind these Monaco landmarks by adding your voice to the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards by voting online. There is an incredible prizes up for grabs for some participants, although they are unfortunately only available to those resident in the US. Voting closes on 27th February and the winners will be revealed in the summer!

Photo by Monaco Life