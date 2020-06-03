You’re up kids!

Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Non-resident tests positive for Covid-19 on 30/5 bringing confirmed number to 99: 90 cured, 1 hospitalised in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
After two weeks screening residents for Covid-19 antibodies, Tuesday was an opportunity for Monaco’s youngest – those aged five and under – to take advantage of the government’s mass testing campaign.
Parents were invited to bring their children to the Grimaldi Forum on Tuesday afternoon for the free serological test – a painless prick of the finger that produces results in a matter of minutes.
The youngest members of Monaco’s population were not included in the first round of testing, but rather given a specific day for tests that were conducted under the supervision of a pediatrician.
This week marks phase two of the government’s screening campaign, which focuses on the 50,000 employees who work in the Principality. Residents who have not yet been tested are still invited to take advantage of the test at the Grimaldi Forum.
It was revealed on Monday that 43% of residents in Monaco had been tested for Covid-19 antibodies during the first two weeks of the campaign, and of those only 2.7% returned positive results.
Screening of residents and employees will continue at the Grimaldi Forum until 16th June.
Photos: © Direction de la Communication / Michael Alesi
When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.
After weeks of debate and uncertainty about timings and legalities, the French application StopCovid was launched Tuesday for both Android and iOS devices.
The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.
Almost half of all Monaco residents have taken part in the government’s free Covid-19 screening campaign, and of those only 2.7% have tested positive for the virus antibodies.
Prince Albert attended the 4th annual Stelios Philanthropic Foundation cocktail party and charity auction in benefit of the Pelagos Sanctuary.
Thursday night Sir Stelios’ immense port-view terrace on avenue de la Quarantaine was more squeezed than the Monaco-Nice train during a strike as 500 guests RSVPed, many who are repeat attendees. HSH Prince Albert II, HE Bernard Fautrier, CEO & Vice-President of the Prince Albert II Foundation and Marco Lambertini, Director General, WWF were also present.
The highly spirited fundraiser, one of the season’s not-to-be missed events judging by the dense and decked out crowd, was in support of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the WWF to safeguard the Pelagos Sanctuary, ensuring efficient management of the Mediterranean’s “first transboundary area” and conserving its marine biodiversity.
Sir Stelios told Monaco Life early on in the evening: “WWF is a charity that I’ve worked with for more than twenty years. I started from the shipping business and then with creating the airline, I thought we should do something to give something back to the environment.” And when asked how does he choose who to invite? “It’s a good guest list but people are coming to make a difference.”
In his opening remarks, the easyJet founder sent out a challenge. “This is the ultimate selfie heaven,” he said to a cheering audience. “The person that posts the most selfies tonight on our Facebook group will win a bottle of champagne from me.”
Prince Albert thanked Sir Stelios for hosting the event and Marco Lambertini for his extremely valuable partnership. “This evening is quite special for me, as my foundation is celebrating a ten year milestone,” the sovereign commented. “One of our main regions of focus is the Mediterranean and Pelagos is a sanctuary very dear to my heart because my father helped the establishment at Pelagos many years ago.
Adding that the sanctuary needs a new impetus, he added, “The original agreement between France, Italy and Monaco and its management is currently under reassessment and we hope to more proactive in that.”
The charity event included a silent auction, curated by Space SBH around a ‘Small is Beautiful’ theme, of 32 works of art and jewellery. All donations made by guests, from the €50 drinks at the Honesty Bar to “Adopt a Dolphin” for €1000, were doubled by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation. The event raised €192,000, €2,000 more than last year.
The Pelgagos Sanctuary covers over 87,500sqm of the sea - 4% of the entire basin, making it the Med’s most extensive area protecting marine mammals - between southeastern France, Monaco, north-western Italy and northern Sardinia, and encompassing Corsica and the Tuscan Archipelago, and is home to the fin whale, the sperm whale and dolphins.
Article first published July 16, 2016.
