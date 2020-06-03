Weather
17 ° C
17°C
Wednesday, June 3, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Non-resident tests positive for Covid-19 on 30/5 bringing confirmed number to 99: 90 cured, 1 hospitalised in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

You’re up kids!

You’re up kids!

By Cassandra Tanti - June 3, 2020

After two weeks screening residents for Covid-19 antibodies, Tuesday was an opportunity for Monaco’s youngest – those aged five and under – to take advantage of the government’s mass testing campaign.

Parents were invited to bring their children to the Grimaldi Forum on Tuesday afternoon for the free serological test – a painless prick of the finger that produces results in a matter of minutes.

The youngest members of Monaco’s population were not included in the first round of testing, but rather given a specific day for tests that were conducted under the supervision of a pediatrician.

This week marks phase two of the government’s screening campaign, which focuses on the 50,000 employees who work in the Principality. Residents who have not yet been tested are still invited to take advantage of the test at the Grimaldi Forum.

It was revealed on Monday that 43% of residents in Monaco had been tested for Covid-19 antibodies during the first two weeks of the campaign, and of those only 2.7% returned positive results.

Screening of residents and employees will continue at the Grimaldi Forum until 16th June.

 

Related stories:

2.7% test positive for Covid-19

 

Photos: © Direction de la Communication / Michael Alesi

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleTaking charge of €10 billion wedding industry

Editors pics

June 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Taking charge of €10 billion wedding industry

When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.

0
June 2, 2020 | Local News

Land extension works moving ahead

The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.

0
June 1, 2020 | Local News

2.7% test positive for Covid-19

Almost half of all Monaco residents have taken part in the government’s free Covid-19 screening campaign, and of those only 2.7% have tested positive for the virus antibodies.

0
May 22, 2020 | Local News

ISM adds career-related diploma to IB programme

Come the next academic year, the ISM will be offering an exciting new diploma for students wishing to pursue career-related learning.

0

daily

June 3, 2020 | Local News

Taking charge of €10 billion wedding industry

Cassandra Tanti

When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.

0
June 3, 2020 | Local News

StopCovid app now on Google Play and App Store

Stephanie Horsman

After weeks of debate and uncertainty about timings and legalities, the French application StopCovid was launched Tuesday for both Android and iOS devices.

0
June 2, 2020 | Local News

Land extension works moving ahead

Stephanie Horsman

The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.

0
June 1, 2020 | Local News

2.7% test positive for Covid-19

Cassandra Tanti

Almost half of all Monaco residents have taken part in the government’s free Covid-19 screening campaign, and of those only 2.7% have tested positive for the virus antibodies.

0
MORE STORIES

Stelios fundraiser selfie challenge

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_801" align="alignnone" width="640"]Marco Lambertini, Director General, WWF, HSH Prince Albert II, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, Founder Stelios Philanthropic Foundation Marco Lambertini, Director General, WWF, HSH Prince Albert II, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, Founder Stelios Philanthropic Foundation[/caption]

Prince Albert attended the 4th annual Stelios Philanthropic Foundation cocktail party and charity auction in benefit of the Pelagos Sanctuary.

Thursday night Sir Stelios’ immense port-view terrace on avenue de la Quarantaine was more squeezed than the Monaco-Nice train during a strike as 500 guests RSVPed, many who are repeat attendees. HSH Prince Albert II, HE Bernard Fautrier, CEO & Vice-President of the Prince Albert II Foundation and Marco Lambertini, Director General, WWF were also present.

The highly spirited fundraiser, one of the season’s not-to-be missed events judging by the dense and decked out crowd, was in support of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the WWF to safeguard the Pelagos Sanctuary, ensuring efficient management of the Mediterranean’s “first transboundary area” and conserving its marine biodiversity.

Sir Stelios told Monaco Life early on in the evening: “WWF is a charity that I’ve worked with for more than twenty years. I started from the shipping business and then with creating the airline, I thought we should do something to give something back to the environment.” And when asked how does he choose who to invite? “It’s a good guest list but people are coming to make a difference.”

In his opening remarks, the easyJet founder sent out a challenge. “This is the ultimate selfie heaven,” he said to a cheering audience. “The person that posts the most selfies tonight on our Facebook group will win a bottle of champagne from me.”

Prince Albert thanked Sir Stelios for hosting the event and Marco Lambertini for his extremely valuable partnership.  “This evening is quite special for me, as my foundation is celebrating a ten year milestone,” the sovereign commented. “One of our main regions of focus is the Mediterranean and Pelagos is a sanctuary very dear to my heart because my father helped the establishment at Pelagos many years ago.

Adding that the sanctuary needs a new impetus, he added, “The original agreement between France, Italy and Monaco and its management is currently under reassessment and we hope to more proactive in that.”

The charity event included a silent auction, curated by Space SBH around a ‘Small is Beautiful’ theme, of 32 works of art and jewellery. All donations made by guests, from the €50 drinks at the Honesty Bar to “Adopt a Dolphin” for €1000, were doubled by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation. The event raised €192,000, €2,000 more than last year.

The Pelgagos Sanctuary covers over 87,500sqm of the sea - 4% of the entire basin, making it the Med’s most extensive area protecting marine mammals - between southeastern France, Monaco, north-western Italy and northern Sardinia, and encompassing Corsica and the Tuscan Archipelago, and is home to the fin whale, the sperm whale and dolphins.

Article first published July 16, 2016.

READ ALSO: Gustavia Yacht Club officially opens in St Barts READ ALSO: Sir Stelios in easyCoffee venture

Hugo, the brave

Local News Siri Trang Khalsa -
Screen Shot 2016-09-26 at 4.10.58 PMMonaco Paws spent a sunny fall afternoon learning about the Dachshund called Hugo.  Hugo is part of the Bruner family, pictured here with Mum Edwige and girls Charlotte (8 years old) and Lauren (3 years old). Where did you get Hugo? We saw him in the window of a pet shop on Madison Avenue in New York on Christmas Eve.  He ended up as my Christmas present, that was 10 years ago. How did he adjust to living in Monaco? It’s so much better here.  He was a terrible city dog.  It was very lucky to come here where he has a garden and can run freely.  And here he can go everywhere with us.  He goes in the pool, and on the boat too.  When we go to restaurants Hugo is usually the most well behaved member of our party. Who takes care of Hugo? Charlotte:  I take care of him when I’m not at school.  I play with him and give him treats. What does Hugo eat? Charlotte:  We feed him all day long. Edwige:  Well, that’s true (laughing).  He also loves to eat the lemons that fall from the trees in the garden.  He is the only dog I know who loves citrus. Have you trained Hugo? Charlotte:  I tried to teach him some things.  I taught him to sit. Edwige:  He needs training or he gets bored.  We trained him to chase a ball and now he is obsessed with it. Do you speak to Hugo in French or English? He is an American dog, so we speak in English.  Except “Ça suffit”.  That became his surname for a while. Is Hugo a good friend? Charlotte:  I love it when he chases his tail. Edwige:  Lauren really tortures him and he never reacts.  We never get bored with him and he loves us no matter what. Does Hugo like to cuddle? He is a perfect lap dog.  He likes to be the “Choux-choux”. Charlotte:  He comes into my bed in winter.  Sometimes he gets stuck in my hair. Does Hugo have any nicknames? We call him “Chauffe-pieds” or the “Foot Warmer”. Is Hugo a good watch-dog? He is very protective and brave for a little dog.  Actually, a few weeks ago we heard him barking in the middle of the night and found there was an intruder trying to break in.  Hugo saved us!