Zero waste goal: the single-use plastic bans now applicable in Monaco

Here is a list of all the plastic products that are banned in Monaco from 1st January 2023 as the Principality moves towards achieving its goal of zero single-use plastic waste by 2030.

The Prince’s Government is on a mission to outlaw all single-use plastic products that harm the environment, especially those that end up at sea, by the year 2030.

As of 1st January 2023, new products entered the red list. They are:

– single-use plastic table utensils: straws, stirrers, cups, cutlery, plates, steak skewers, take-away polystyrene containers, cup lids and closures, ice cream tubs;

– single-use shopping bags, cotton swabs, confetti, balloon sticks, toys offered in children’s menus, non-biodegradable tea or herbal tea bags, plastic packaging around certain fresh fruits and vegetables;

– products made from oxodegradable plastic;

– the release of balloons and flying lanterns;

– the use of disposable tableware when the meal is eaten on site in a catering establishment;

– meal plans that include a drink packaged in a single-use container (cans, plastic or glass bottles, etc.) offered at a reduced price;

– the free supply of disposable cutlery in takeaway meals;

– the systematic printing of receipts and credit card receipts. Customers can still request the printing of a receipt if they so wish.

Other measures are also coming into play this year: employers must provide reusable tableware in the workplace, and all consumers have the right to be served in their own reusable container.

Traders and restaurateurs affected by this regulation can benefit from support by subscribing to the Committed Shops and Restaurants Label.

Agents of the Department of the Environment will carry out regular inspection visits to ensure that the new rules are being followed by establishments throughout the Principality.

Photo source: Unsplash