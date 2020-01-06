Weather
Tuesday, January 7, 2020

News

Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan

ASM send Onyekuru to Galatasaray

By Cassandra Tanti - January 6, 2020

It has been announced that Monaco’s exciting young Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru is to spend the rest of the season on loan at Galatasaray.

It will be the 22-year-old’s second loan spell in Turkey as he shone for Galatasaray last season when he was still at English club Everton.

He scored 14 goals in 35 appearances for Galatasaray who went on to win the Turkish championship.

Monaco, who signed the Nigerian for €17 million during the summer, have not included an ‘option to buy’ clause in the loan, suggesting that Onyekuru remains a part of their long-term strategy.

Since his arrival in the Principality, Onyekuru, who joined Monaco on a five-year deal, figured in just four matches under Leonardo Jardim who was sacked just after Christmas and replaced by ex-Spain boss Roberto Moreno.

He hasn’t played in Ligue 1 since 29th September.

Source: AFP

Photo: AS Monaco Official

First win of the year

Moreno ready to be Monaco’s number one

[caption id="attachment_16880" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Palais Princier Photo: Palais Princier[/caption] AS Monaco wrapped up the season with their 12th consecutive win Saturday – 3-2 to Stade Rennais – officially claiming the title of French Ligue 1 champions. The victory celebrations included a private concert starring 50 Cent, which took place on Sunday at 6 pm under the big top at Fontvieille, a change of venue from the square in front of the Palais Princier. Monaco season ticket holders were included in the festivities. [caption id="attachment_16882" align="alignnone" width="709"]Photo: Palais Princier Photo: Palais Princier[/caption] The players were received earlier in the evening by Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, and young Prince Jacques, wearing a personalised club jersey, at the Prince’s Palace.

HSH Princess Charlene told Monaco Life, "It was a lovely evening in the gardens of the palace and a wonderful way to celebrate the team's victory."

The Princess, who is hosting the Riviera Water Bike Challenge on June 4, added, "It was great to be able to introduce Jacques to the team – he was certainly fascinated by the trophy."

Prince Albert was given an early Father's Day gift from his wife and children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella: an AS Monaco jersey with "Best Dad" on the back. Princess Charlene came up with the thoughtful surprise knowing that Prince Albert is probably the football club's most avid supporter. The team arrived at 4:30 pm and stayed several hours before heading to the 50 Cent performance in Fontvieille. [caption id="attachment_16881" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Palais Princier Photo: Palais Princier[/caption] Article first published May 22, 2017.

