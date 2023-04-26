Eileen Gray’s E-1027 villa the backdrop of new Louis Vuitton campaign

American actress and singer Zendaya has become the new face of Louis Vuitton, with her first shoot held at Eileen Gray’s famous architectural gem, E-1027, in Roquebrune Cap Martin.

Rumours that Zendaya was about to become Louis Vuitton’s newest brand ambassador had been swirling since a show held in Paris in March, but now it’s official.

The actress was confirmed to be the latest in a roster of stars to represent the high-end fashion house after a campaign shot at E-1027 in Roquebrune Cap Martin, which was designed by trailblazing Irish architect Eileen Gray between 1926 and 1929, was released on 21st April.

SUPERSTAR BEHIND THE SCENES

The campaign features Zendaya with the brand’s bestselling Capucines handbag that launched in 2013. According to the company, “Personifying the dreamy energy of the Côte d’Azur, the new House Ambassador brings a playful vibrancy to the Capucines campaign, exuding a bold, feminine allure emblematic of the Maison’s signature collection.”

The photographs were the taken by Mert Alas and Marcus Pigott, and feature Zendaya in monochromatic black and white outfits posing with the handbags in a variety of glorious colours. The styling was done by fashion icon Law Roach, who just last month announced his retirement from the business.

“It’s a dream”

In a Behind the Scenes video published by Louis Vuitton, the actress describes how she felt about the iconic villa, that has recently undergone a complete renovation.

“The Cap Moderne is just stunning and absolutely beautiful to look at. When you shoot in places that are cinematic and beautiful and have their own character and interest and history, it’s really special,” says the 26-year-old. “I think every time you look at it, you find something new. And then when the light is coming in, it creates all these beautiful shadows and shapes on the wall. It’s a dream, because it makes the picture that much more interesting.”

Zendaya has been in the spotlight for a vast portion of her life. She started her career as a child model, went onto Disney and then made the leap to films, where she debuted in The Greatest Showman. Additionally, she became the youngest ever recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress for her role as a drug-addicted teen in the HBO series Euphoria.

Photo: screenshot taken from Louis Vuitton video