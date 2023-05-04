Entertainment under the stars at Marina di Ventimiglia this summer

Three live shows are to take place in July, proving the Marina di Ventimiglia is the place to be for cool Italian entertainment on hot summer nights.

A stone’s throw from Monaco, Cala del Forte’s Marina di Ventimiglia is turning into a sought-after hotspot for events.

The Marina Development Corporation has lined up three exciting live performances under the title of “Marina di Ventimiglia – Events Under the Stars” for July; each set to be a fun-filled night of music and comedy tinged with irrepressible Italian hospitality.

SINGING, DANCING AND LAUGHS

Events Under the Stars kicks off on 1st July at 9pm with Mario Biondi, the charming crooner who will be playing his get-up-and-move-those-hips hits as well as debuting some new material from his upcoming release. His tunes are reminiscent of another era, when music was joyful and life was uncomplicated, and his voice has a Barry White edge that is sure make the ladies, and maybe even some of the guys, swoon. To top it off, most of his songs are in English, which is a bonus for those who like a catchy tune they can sing along with.

On 7th July at 9.30pm, iconic singer-songwriter-actress Fiorella Mannoia will perform. She has been a staple of the Italian entertainment scene since, at the age of 13, she was a stuntwoman on the film “Non cantare, spara!”. She will be showcasing her new tour, Luce, with jazz pianist Danilo Rea on a candlelit stage, evoking a powerful and sultry sense of romanticism to match the melodies the duo will present.

Finally, on 8th July at 9.30pm, in a complete shifting of gears, comedian and cabaret artist Antonio Ornano will hit the stage for a stand-up called Anthology that will have audiences rolling in the aisles.

MAKING ITS MARK

The Marina is no stranger to hosting events, having already put on a series of “high-level cultural and food and wine events” as well as the successful food photography exhibition by Steve Curry.

The area is part of the city’s urban regeneration project that has already seen significant development of the waterfront, including the state-of-the-art Monaco-linked port of Cala del Forte, restaurants, spas, hotels and residential housing.

This new promotion will carry on in the same tradition of bringing high quality events to the region. Tickets for the concerts range from €30 to €50, and from €15 to €25 for the stand-up show. To secure a spot or for more information, email info@mdc.tl.

Photo of Fiorella Mannoia and Danilo Rea by Simone Cecchetti