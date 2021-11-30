Festival of Stars finale: an exquisite celebration of SBM fine dining

Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
It was the highest concentration of starred chefs in one of the most beautiful settings in the world: the grand finale of SBM’s Festival des Etoilés at the Casino de Monte-Carlo, a spectacular display of everything that makes Monaco extraordinary.
One of the many things that the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) does undeniably well is offer unique experiences, and this year it was all about fine dining.
The company behind Monaco’s most famed establishments, including the Hôtel de Paris, the Casino, and the Hôtel Hermitage, launched the first ever Monte-Carlo Festival of Stars (Festival des Etoilés) in May, bringing together Michelin starred chefs from its own resorts with renowned starred guest chefs for exceptional gastronomic experiences.
Saturday 27th November marked the unique festival’s grand finale as SBM opened the doors of its most prestigious gaming room in the Casino de Monte-Carlo, the Salle Médecin.
Yannick Alléno, Franck Cerutti, Alain Ducasse, Manon Fleury, Dominique Lory, Marcel Ravin… all of SBM’s starred chefs joined forces for one evening of pure enjoyment. It was a landmark event featuring the highest concentration of stars in the most beautiful setting in the world; a new symbol of the ‘Great Art of Living’ (Grand Art de Vivre) by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer.
HSH Prince Albert of Monaco, accompanied by his nephew Louis Ducruet and wife Marie, joined fortunate guests for a five-course, 750€ dinner featuring each chef’s signature dish, accompanied by a wine pairing selected by the sommeliers of the Cellars of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, the largest of its kind in the world.
Opening the menu was gastronomic legend Alain Ducasse and his right-hand man, Head Chef of Le Louis XV (***) Dominique Lory, with San Remo gamberoni, rock fish gelée and caviar, served with a 2020 Chablis from Domain Jena-Paul & Benoît Droin.
In celebration of truffle season, Chef Marcel Ravin (Blue Bay*) put forth the Monte-Carlo egg with alba truffle, cassava and maracudja. It was complimented by a fruity white wine from Villa Minna Vineyard in the Bouches-du-Rhône.
Chef Manon Fleury (Elsa*) was on full display with her classic vegetable dish of squash and citrus fruits with orange blossom water cream, a refreshing plate ahead of Chef Franck Cerutti’s (Le Grill*) rich farmed veal with black truffles and wild mushrooms, served with a luxurious 2009 Pomerol from La Petite Eglise.
The meal ended on a splendid note with the ‘Leader of Modern Cuisine’, Chef Yannick Alleno (Hermitage Hotel), and his surprising fir tree extract in coffee frozen jelly, spicy crystalline shards and hot chocolate cream.
The grand finale was an incredible climax to what was a very successful fine dining festival for SBM. The first edition was marked by the unveiling of a souvenir plaque by CEO Jean-Luc Biamonti, engraved with the names of the six chefs. The walk of fame of the Festival of Stars Monte-Carlo was thus launched and the 2nd edition announced for the autumn of 2022.
SEE ALSO:
New pairings announced for Monaco’s ‘Festival of Stars’
Yannick Alleno: What to expect from Monaco’s most anticipated new restaurant
Manon Fleury: “This is the future of gastronomy”
Top photo source: SBM Monte-Carlo
In Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, AS Monaco head coach Nico Kovac said the match against Angers will be difficult. His misfiring side will be looking to get their Ligue 1 season back on track.
Monaco has marked the entry of Josephine Baker into the Pantheon in Paris with a moving ceremony at the Monaco cemetery where her remains will stay, at the request of her family.
The incidence rate in Monaco has hit an all-time high of 454, surpassing the neighbouring French department of the Alpes Maritimes. Hospitalisations are, however, remaining stable.
Amateur and professional cyclists came together for the inaugural edition of Beking on Sunday, an official UCI calendar event with three-time Vuelta a España winner Primoz Roglic taking the victory.
France’s wine production has fallen by more than 10 percent this year compared to 2015, mainly due to bad weather since April, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. Frost and hail in the spring were the main culprits, and later in the year a lack of rain also contributed to the poor season.
The areas most affected have been Champagne, Bourgogne and the Loire Valley. In Charentes, 3,600 hectares of vines were destroyed by frost and hail, with production down 16 percent. However, the recent hot weather may yet have a further impact on overall wine production in France.