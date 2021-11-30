Festival of Stars finale: an exquisite celebration of SBM fine dining

It was the highest concentration of starred chefs in one of the most beautiful settings in the world: the grand finale of SBM’s Festival des Etoilés at the Casino de Monte-Carlo, a spectacular display of everything that makes Monaco extraordinary.

One of the many things that the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) does undeniably well is offer unique experiences, and this year it was all about fine dining.

The company behind Monaco’s most famed establishments, including the Hôtel de Paris, the Casino, and the Hôtel Hermitage, launched the first ever Monte-Carlo Festival of Stars (Festival des Etoilés) in May, bringing together Michelin starred chefs from its own resorts with renowned starred guest chefs for exceptional gastronomic experiences.

Saturday 27th November marked the unique festival’s grand finale as SBM opened the doors of its most prestigious gaming room in the Casino de Monte-Carlo, the Salle Médecin.

Yannick Alléno, Franck Cerutti, Alain Ducasse, Manon Fleury, Dominique Lory, Marcel Ravin… all of SBM’s starred chefs joined forces for one evening of pure enjoyment. It was a landmark event featuring the highest concentration of stars in the most beautiful setting in the world; a new symbol of the ‘Great Art of Living’ (Grand Art de Vivre) by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer.

HSH Prince Albert of Monaco, accompanied by his nephew Louis Ducruet and wife Marie, joined fortunate guests for a five-course, 750€ dinner featuring each chef’s signature dish, accompanied by a wine pairing selected by the sommeliers of the Cellars of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, the largest of its kind in the world.

Opening the menu was gastronomic legend Alain Ducasse and his right-hand man, Head Chef of Le Louis XV (***) Dominique Lory, with San Remo gamberoni, rock fish gelée and caviar, served with a 2020 Chablis from Domain Jena-Paul & Benoît Droin.

In celebration of truffle season, Chef Marcel Ravin (Blue Bay*) put forth the Monte-Carlo egg with alba truffle, cassava and maracudja. It was complimented by a fruity white wine from Villa Minna Vineyard in the Bouches-du-Rhône.

Chef Manon Fleury (Elsa*) was on full display with her classic vegetable dish of squash and citrus fruits with orange blossom water cream, a refreshing plate ahead of Chef Franck Cerutti’s (Le Grill*) rich farmed veal with black truffles and wild mushrooms, served with a luxurious 2009 Pomerol from La Petite Eglise.

The meal ended on a splendid note with the ‘Leader of Modern Cuisine’, Chef Yannick Alleno (Hermitage Hotel), and his surprising fir tree extract in coffee frozen jelly, spicy crystalline shards and hot chocolate cream.

The grand finale was an incredible climax to what was a very successful fine dining festival for SBM. The first edition was marked by the unveiling of a souvenir plaque by CEO Jean-Luc Biamonti, engraved with the names of the six chefs. The walk of fame of the Festival of Stars Monte-Carlo was thus launched and the 2nd edition announced for the autumn of 2022.

Top photo source: SBM Monte-Carlo