Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
12.7 ° C
16 °
7.8 °
77%
1.5kmh
20%
Sat
13 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
13 °
Friday, January 31, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

Hollywood rallies behind Prince Albert

Hollywood rallies behind Prince Albert

By Cassandra Tanti - January 30, 2020

Academy Award nominated actress Uma Thurman will be presenting HSH Prince Albert with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala in February, recognising his leadership and commitment to the planet and ocean conservation. 

The gala, to be held on Thursday 6th February, is being hosted by philanthropist Milutin Gatsby and supported by Chopard, who designed and crafted the exclusive Lifetime Achievement Award.

Uma Therman, who is also a dedicated conservationist and civil rights activist, said she was honoured to be presenting Prince Albert with the award. “I’m delighted to be part of the ongoing projects associated with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in helping to take necessary action on climate change and the protection of our planet,” she said.

Meanwhile, Golden Globe winning actress and Hollywood icon Sharon Stone will present and announce the ‘Grand Earth Pledge’, an exclusive group of 33 ‘Advocates for the Planet’ ready to join forces with Prince Albert to face climate and ocean emergency, prevent the earth’s decline and preserve the future of humanity.

“There is a climate emergency, the earth is in decline and the fate of humanity is at stake,” said Sharron Stone. “We need to face this reality and decide to act now. I am delighted to be part of the Grand Earth Pledge, a group of amazing people that are taking the lead along HSH Prince Albert, to make a stand for our one and only planet.”

Chris Isaak and Macy Gray will perform at the exclusive gala dinner, hosted at a private estate in Beverly Hills for 250 privileged philanthropists and A-list celebrities.

“At a time of increasing natural disasters and climate threats impacting the delicate balance of our planet and the oceans of the world, this gala and its special award and pledge recognises the importance of shining a spotlight and taking action on these urgent issues,” said Milutin Gatsby.

Vice President of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Olivier Wenden will also be present at the awards, which will acknowledge the Prince’s “outstanding commitment to the planet, its rich biodiversity and its fragile eco-system”. Through his foundation, launched in 2006, more than 575 projects have been supported to date. The projects target three main geographical regions: the Mediterranean basin, the Polar regions and the least developed countries, all of which are heavily impacted by the effects of climate change, the loss of biodiversity and urgent threats to their water resources.

Notable achievements by the foundation include saving the Bluefin tuna species from extinction, encouraging the effective development of Marine Protected Areas, fighting plastic pollution in the Mediterranean and convincing the IPCC to produce a special report on the impact of climate change on the ocean and cryosphere.

Prince Albert is one of the world’s leading advocates for the planet, succeeding in gathering philanthropists and international artists to save the ocean during The Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean, the next edition of which will take place on Thursday 24th September 2020 in Monaco.

Photo: Prince Albert II of Monaco ©Agency Sabine Brauer Photos J.Reetz

Read more:

Stars gather for Prince’s Ocean Gala

Landmark climate report warns of ‘unprecedented’ catastrophes

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonte-Carlo Bay penthouse goes super-luxe
Next articleBoosting train services to Monaco

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0

daily

January 30, 2020 | News

Roca team domination continues

Stephanie Horsman

Rytas Vilnius didn’t stand a chance against the whirlwind that was AS Monaco Basketball on Wednesday night at Salle Gaston Medecin.

0
January 30, 2020 | News

Slimani wants to leave AS Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco’s Vice-President Oleg Petrov has reportedly made it clear that the team is not intending to let Islam Slimani leave this transfer period, despite his asking to do so.

0
January 30, 2020 | News

Boosting train services to Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco is pushing for France and Italy to increase their train services for workers travelling in to and out of Monaco each day.

0
January 30, 2020 | News

Hollywood rallies behind Prince Albert

Cassandra Tanti

Academy Award nominated actress Uma Thurman will present HSH Prince Albert with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala.

0
MORE STORIES

Wed. March 22 – Show Man by...

Local News Staff Writer -
Wednesday 22 March, 8 pm, Grimaldi Forum Monaco – Salle Prince Pierre Sérénissimes de l’Humour comedy festival 2017 – Show Man by Anthony Kavanagh, organised by Monaco Live Productions in partnership with Rire et Chansons and in support of AMADE Monaco Information: +377 99 99 30 00

Hike in cigarette, tobacco, prices

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_10967" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: Tomasz Sienicki Photo: Tomasz Sienicki[/caption] The price of cigarettes will change from May 15 in France and in Monaco. This is a consequence of the tax increase on the cheapest cigarettes and tobacco packs announced in mid-March. The objective of the latest increase is to force the hand of manufacturers, who had chosen at the beginning of the year not to hike cigarettes prices despite tax hikes decided at the end of 2016 by the French government. Packs of Lucky Strike red and Winfield blue go from €6.50 to €6.60. However, the price of Marlboro, the best-selling brand, remains at €7. There is some good news for smokers: Camel's are due to drop in price from €7 to €6.90.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=9758

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=10963 …  