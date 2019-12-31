Looking ahead to Expo 2020 Dubai

Wednesday, January 1, 2020
Pilot and air crew unions call of planned January strike action
The largest, most significant event that Monaco will be involved in this year is undoubtedly the World Expo 2020 Dubai, set to take place in 10 months-time. To mark the countdown, Monaco Life is taking a closer look at one of the world’s oldest and largest international events and the top 10 pavilion designs.
AS Monaco has officially presented Robert Moreno as its new head coach. The former Spanish National Team manager is keen to draw a line under accusations he was disloyal by former boss Luis Enrique.
The Monaco Stamp Office will be rolling out two new stamps for 2020 featuring opera stars Fidès Devriès and Tito Schipa.
In a tough game against Cholet Basket, AS Monaco Basketball once again showed their opponent how the game is played.
Princess Charlene has opened up to a South African magazine about why she’s had an “incredibly painful” year.