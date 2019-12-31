Weather
Wednesday, January 1, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Pilot and air crew unions call of planned January strike action

Looking ahead to Expo 2020 Dubai

Looking ahead to Expo 2020 Dubai

By Cassandra Tanti - December 31, 2019

The largest, most significant event that Monaco will be involved in this year is undoubtedly the World Expo 2020 Dubai, set to take place in 10 months-time. To mark the countdown, Monaco Life is taking a closer look at one of the world’s oldest and largest international events and the top 10 pavilion designs.

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 5, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0
December 4, 2019 | Business & Finance

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

0

daily

December 31, 2019 | Business & Finance

Moreno ready to be Monaco’s number one

Cassandra Tanti

AS Monaco has officially presented Robert Moreno as its new head coach. The former Spanish National Team manager is keen to draw a line under accusations he was disloyal by former boss Luis Enrique.

0
December 31, 2019 | Business & Finance

Opera stars shine on new stamps

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Stamp Office will be rolling out two new stamps for 2020 featuring opera stars Fidès Devriès and Tito Schipa.

0
December 31, 2019 | Business & Finance

Roca Team ends year with a win

Stephanie Horsman

In a tough game against Cholet Basket, AS Monaco Basketball once again showed their opponent how the game is played.

0
December 31, 2019 | Business & Finance

Princess Charlene opens up in new interview

Stephanie Horsman

Princess Charlene has opened up to a South African magazine about why she’s had an “incredibly painful” year.

0
MORE STORIES

Mystery over dolphin death

Local News Staff Writer -
larvottoThe body of a dolphin, discovered on Tuesday on Larvotto Beach, was removed on Wednesday morning for further examination. The animal measured 1.7 metres and there was no obvious cause of death. Monaco’s shoreline is part of the Pelagos sanctuary that aims to provide a protected area for marine mammals. The Sanctuary is a marine area of 87,500 square kilometres subject to an agreement between Italy, Monaco and France for the protection of the marine mammals that live in it. An autopsy will be carried out. READ MORE: ACCOBAMS celebrates 20 years  
Monte Carlo Rally car

Wed. Jan 31 – Wed. Feb 3...

Local News Staff Writer -
Wednesday 31 January to Wednesday 7 February 21st Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique Information: +377 93 15 26 00