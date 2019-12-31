Looking ahead to Expo 2020 Dubai

The body of a dolphin, discovered on Tuesday on Larvotto Beach, was removed on Wednesday morning for further examination. The animal measured 1.7 metres and there was no obvious cause of death. Monaco’s shoreline is part of the Pelagos sanctuary that aims to provide a protected area for marine mammals. The Sanctuary is a marine area of 87,500 square kilometres subject to an agreement between Italy, Monaco and France for the protection of the marine mammals that live in it. An autopsy will be carried out.