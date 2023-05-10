Monaco Art Week announces dates and participants for 5th edition

Monaco Art Week offers an insider’s peek into the Principality’s art and auction houses via a well-planned walking tour. The details of the anticipated 5th edition have just been released.

What started as a way to unite the local art scene has become a synergistic event filled with exchanges, professional meet-ups, exhibitions and round table chats that has extended its reach beyond the week into year-round initiatives.

Celebrating its 5th edition, this year’s Monaco Art Week will run from 4th to 9th July and, as usual, will follow a trail laid out through some of Monaco’s artiest neighbourhoods, namely, Monte-Carlo and Larvotto.

Running in conjunction with the artmonte-carlo international fair, Monaco Art Week also will coincide with the Grimaldi Forum’s big summer opening of ‘Monet in Full Light’, which starts 8th July, and the Ballets de Monte-Carlo’s F(ê)aites de la danse performances.

Monaco Art Week will bring together 16 participants from the districts of Monte-Carlo and Larvotto: Artcurial, Boghossian, Christie’s, G&M Design, Hauser and Wirth, HOFA, Kamil Art Gallery; Lebreton, Elisabeth Lillo-Renner, M.-F. Toninelli Art Moderne, Opera Gallery, Galerie Adriano Ribolzi, Sotheby’s, Teos Gallery Monte-Carlo, Wannenes Art Contact, and Ward Moretti at Moretti Fine Art.

Though art is the focus, and there will be plenty of beautiful modern and contemporary pieces, the scope is not limited and the event will also include high jewellery creations. It is supported by the Monaco Department of Cultural Affairs and is held under the high patronage of Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Photo of Les Lalannes at Sotheby’s Monaco Gallery in 2022, credit Alice Bensi.