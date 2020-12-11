Monaco’s new ocean “anthem”

Friday, December 11, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
2 new Covid cases on 10 Dec. brings total to 657: 7 hospitalised, 2 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 25 home monitored, 591 recoveries, 3 deaths
The Principality has a new unofficial anthem: Love the Ocean, created by local Monegasque talent Olivia Dorato and produced by Oceanoscientific. It’s hoped the song will help mobilise today’s youth to save the planet’s precious resource.
Monaco’s connection to the ocean goes back to Prince Albert I, who devoted much of his life to oceanography, exploration and science in the early 20th century.
Today, Prince Albert II of Monaco not only continues in his great-great-grandfather’s footsteps, he has forged a very significant legacy of his own.
To celebrate Monaco’s deep commitment to the ocean, and to encourage a new generation to do the same, a new song titled ‘Love the Ocean’ has been released by Monegasque singer and rising star Olivia Dorato.
The song was produced by the Monegasque association Oceanoscientific, based on an idea by Yvan Griboval and Cécile d’Estais-Griboval. They entrusted the concept to 20-year-old Olivia Dorato, who wrote the lyrics, composed the music and sang the song, with art direction by Creativ Mess.
Didier Favre scored the philharmonic arrangement for the recording by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra of Monte-Carlo (OPMC), conducted by Peter Szüts.
The anthem begins with an orchestral introduction before launching into the upbeat pop that Olivia is known for.
It is clear that the song is targeted to the people who will determine the future of the oceans – today’s youth.
“Did you know it’s up to you, to change the world if you want to. The power’s in your hands… Together, take the helm,” sings Olivia.
Love the Ocean was broadcasted for the first time on 29th October when Olivia Dorato presented the anthem to the Sovereign Prince for the arrival of the OceanoScientific Mediterranean Contaminants Expedition 2020 at the Yacht Club of Monaco.
It is now available on streaming platforms: https://fanlink.to/OdLTO
Listen to Love the Ocean here:
Related stories:
OceanoScientific welcomed home
OceanoScientific Contaminants Expedition
The Principality has a new unofficial anthem: Love the Ocean, by local Monegasque talent Olivia Dorato. Find out how you can stream it here.
The 2020 Peace and Sport Awards will be given out from 14th to 18th December, only this year, all the action will be online.
Monaco police now have a new tool in their arsenal against driving whilst under the influence - new saliva swabs that can be used to detect the presence of a variety of drugs.
France will lift its lockdown on 15th December as planned, however some restrictions will remain in place including an 8pm curfew on New Year’s Eve.