Monaco’s record week of Covid

It is a record that no one wants to set. Within the space of just five days, Monegasque health authorities have recorded a massive 151 new cases of Covid-19, the highest such count since the pandemic began.

Monaco has had quite a week on the Covid front. As of Friday 26th November, the number of positive Covid cases in the Principality hit 3,705 since the start of the pandemic, with 151 new cases having been noted since Monday 22nd.

In a day-by-day breakdown, the start of the week saw 13 new positives, followed by the worst day ever in Monaco on Tuesday with 45. Wednesday’s total was 30, on Thursday 27, and on Friday 36 residents were recorded to have tested positive.

Currently, there are eight Covid patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, three of whom are residents, whilst two additional patients are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 138 people were being followed by the Home Monitoring Centre – a figure which has not been seen since the height of the pandemic.

The neighbouring Provence-Alpes Côte d’Azur (PACA) region is not faring much better, with the R number hitting 2 as of Thursday 25th November. The R number for France overall is 1.59.

In the previous 24-hour period, the region saw 24 new people hospitalised, bringing the total up to 1,044 with three new deaths, one of which was in Alpes-Maritimes. The incidence rate in PACA remains high at 272.9, with the Alpes-Maritimes slightly lower at 258.8 people per 100,000 infected.

The government asks that anyone presenting symptoms or for those with questions to call Monaco’s coronavirus emergency numbers on +377 98 98 48 50 or +33 6 78 63 85 68.

(Please note the figures in the article have been adjusted according to the current daily infection rate).