Weather
12 ° C
12°C
2°C
Sunny
Sunday, November 28, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

36 Covid cases 26 Nov, 8 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 138 home monitored, 3,502 recoveries, 36 deaths, 198 incidence rate

Monaco’s record week of Covid

Monaco’s record week of Covid

By Stephanie Horsman - November 26, 2021

It is a record that no one wants to set. Within the space of just five days, Monegasque health authorities have recorded a massive 151 new cases of Covid-19, the highest such count since the pandemic began.

Monaco has had quite a week on the Covid front. As of Friday 26th November, the number of positive Covid cases in the Principality hit 3,705 since the start of the pandemic, with 151 new cases having been noted since Monday 22nd.

In a day-by-day breakdown, the start of the week saw 13 new positives, followed by the worst day ever in Monaco on Tuesday with 45. Wednesday’s total was 30, on Thursday 27, and on Friday 36 residents were recorded to have tested positive.

Currently, there are eight Covid patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, three of whom are residents, whilst two additional patients are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 138 people were being followed by the Home Monitoring Centre – a figure which has not been seen since the height of the pandemic.

The neighbouring Provence-Alpes Côte d’Azur (PACA) region is not faring much better, with the R number hitting 2 as of Thursday 25th November. The R number for France overall is 1.59.

In the previous 24-hour period, the region saw 24 new people hospitalised, bringing the total up to 1,044 with three new deaths, one of which was in Alpes-Maritimes. The incidence rate in PACA remains high at 272.9, with the Alpes-Maritimes slightly lower at 258.8 people per 100,000 infected.

The government asks that anyone presenting symptoms or for those with questions to call Monaco’s coronavirus emergency numbers on +377 98 98 48 50 or +33 6 78 63 85 68.

 

SEE ALSO:

Incidence rate hits 198 in Monaco

Monaco makes third shot available for everyone over 18

France extends Covid booster shot to all adults

 

(Please note the figures in the article have been adjusted according to the current daily infection rate).

 

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAfter 5G comes Pro Fibre
Next articleMasks outdoors, no dancing, health pass for terraces

Editors pics

October 11, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco relaxes some Covid restrictions

Masks are no longer mandatory outdoors except in highly populated areas. The government has also announced that people over 65 can receive a third dose of the Covid vaccine.

0
September 2, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MYS Series: The Superyacht Broker

Key to the success of the Monaco Yacht Show are the guys that shake down the deals and act as the bridge between the buyer and the seller - The Brokers. Meet Patrick Coote.

0
July 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

All the highlights from the Red Cross Summer Concert

It was an historic moment as Jamie Cullum took to the stage in the Place du Casino for the Red Cross Summer Concert on Friday night, watched on by the Princely family. 

0
June 28, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Population urged to take part in major Covid study

Monaco has launched a large-scale epidemiological study to determine how much of the population is protected against Covid-19, and free antibody tests are part of the programme.

0

daily

November 27, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Masks outdoors, no dancing, health pass for terraces

Cassandra Tanti

Amid an unprecedented rise in Covid circulation throughout the Principality, the government is reinstating a number of restrictions in an effort to prevent another lockdown.

0
November 26, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco’s record week of Covid

Stephanie Horsman

It is a record that no one wants to set. Within the space of just five days, Monegasque health authorities have recorded a massive 151 new cases of Covid-19.

0
November 25, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

France extends Covid booster shot to all adults

Cassandra Tanti

France will make Covid-19 booster jabs available to all adults from Saturday, the health minister announced on Thursday, ruling out lockdowns to curb a fifth wave of infections. 

0
November 24, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Boris’ nightmare: It could happen to any of us

Gavin Sharpe

As if mixing up his papers in the glare of the world’s press was not enough, what appeared to happen next to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was excruciating to watch.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco bans smoking and vaping on beaches

The government has decided to make all beaches in the Principality non-smoking this summer for the comfort of beach-goers and to protect the environment.

Alain Ducasse reveals the reopening date of...

Lovers of the “best souffle in town” will be thrilled to learn that Louis XV, headed up by world-famous chef Alain Ducasse, is set to reopen its doors at the Hôtel de Paris on Friday 19th June.