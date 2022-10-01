Monaco’s waste free campaign is catching on

Just three months after the launch of MaConsigne, a government initiative to reduce take-out waste, Monaco has signed on its first partner for a new joint initiative with France to reuse of glass bottles for juice, wine, beer and olive oil.

On Friday 30th September, Monaco’s Director of the Environment Valérie Davenet attended the launch of the new ‘Consigne de Provence’ initiative at the Solis Bio store.

For six years now, the Department of the Environment has been promoting the Commerce and Restaurant Engaged labels in the Principality with its partner Ecoscience Provence, which is also responsible for la Consigne de Provence, a project that is designed to reuse glass bottles in the Provence-Alpes-Côtes-d’Azur region.

The initiative is now available to all establishments in Monaco as well as surrounding regions, and it is transforming the traditional ways of buying wine, beer, fruit juice and local olive oil by coordinating and developing the deposit chain to allow consumers to use recycled bottles.

Like MaConsigne for take-away meals, this programme guarantees a quality wash that has been entrusted to a service provider located in the Drôme. A dedicated washing center is planned in Provence for 2025 when the volume is large enough in the region.

Solis Bio is the first establishment in the Principality to distribute returnable bottles and a glass bottle collection bin has been installed near the store, right besides that of MaConsigne.

SEE ALSO:

HOW TO USE MACONSIGNE’S REUSABLE TAKE-AWAY CONTAINERS

PODCAST INTERVIEW: PROF. PHILIP LANDRIGAN ON CHILDHOOD CANCER AND THE “CHEMICAL CRISIS”

THE GREAT DETOX: EU TO BAN WIDELY USED CHEMICALS

Photo by Manuel Vitali, Government Communication Department