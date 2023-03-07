Grand new Café de Paris project delayed

Reconstruction works on the iconic Café de Paris in Casino Square are taking longer than expected, putting the highly anticipated project back a few months.

It was announced in March 2022 that the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) would embark on an ambitious €40 million remodelling of the Café de Paris, expanding its footprint considerably to include a new rooftop restaurant called Amazonico, luxury boutiques, as well as the renowned Café de Paris Brasserie.

But as the new Chairman of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group, Stéphane Valeri, announced to the managers of the construction site this week, the company’s projection of 16 months for a delivery date in July 2023, was “optimistic”.

In a press release, the SBM said that the open date “did not take into account possible setbacks which could be encountered in this type of construction. These uncertainties were added to by the difficulties linked to the international context, relating to the supply times for many materials.”

The global supply chain for the building industry suffered significant disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the ongoing war in Ukraine has further strained the supply of certain raw materials in Europe.

The opening of the Brasserie Café de Paris has therefore been postponed to the end of October 2023, and that of the Amazonico restaurant “to a later date”.

“At the instigation of the President-Delegate, all the departments of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer group are hard at work to optimise this timeframe, both in terms of the final conduct of the site and in terms of management personnel provided for the operation of these establishments,” concluded the company in its statement.

The Brasserie of the Café de Paris will remain in its temporary position in the Salle Empire of the Hôtel de Paris for the duration of the work.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SEE ALSO:

Photo of the new-look Café de Paris courtesy SBM