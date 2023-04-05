Photos: Prince Albert II of Monaco welcomed in Cyprus by President Nikos Christodoulides

Prince Albert has been awarded an environmental prize in Cyprus by President Nikos Christodoulides. The trip, organised by Cypriot businessman and Monaco resident John Christodoulou, also attracted members of the Monaco Ambassadors Club to the small island republic.

The visit was organised for the weekend of 1st April and included a cultural tour of the island.

John Christodoulou led the Prince around the famous village of Lefkara, where it is said that Leonardo da Vinci visited as a guest of Catherine Cornaro – Queen of Cyprus.

The Prince and members of the Monaco Ambassadors Club (MAC) were welcomed for a dinner at the Amara Hotel in Limassol with the newly elected President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides. As the former Minister for Foreign affairs, the 49-year-old is well known for his strong commitment to strengthening the European bonds of Cyprus, and returning negotiating parties back to the table over the ‘Cyprus problem’.

During the evening, Prince Albert II was awarded a prize for his overall contribution to the protection of the environment. Guests celebrated the moment with a glass of traditional 50-year-old Coumandaria wine, of which the Prince was gifted with a bottle.

Promotion of Cypriot tradition and art

MAC guests also attended an award ceremony on Monday 3rd April at Monte Caputo in Limassol for the ‘Love Cyprus’ school competition organised by the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation.

The new initiative provided an opportunity to promote creativity among the student population with the aim of upgrading their schools, a purpose which attracted the attention of young creators.

During the ceremony, eight schools were awarded for their masterpieces with cash prizes totalling €180,000.

Under the motto ‘Love Cyprus’, all creations, including photos and videos, promote Cyprus, not only as a summer tourist destination, but also as a country characterised by great tradition and culture, hospitality, arts, customs and natural beauties.

MAC president Christian Moore, Cypriot singer-songwriter Anna Vissi and Greek philanthropist Marianna Latsi were among the guests and judges of the competition.

During their short trip to Cyprus, guests were also guided to Lefkara, Omodos, Kourio, and the old town of Limassol. They enjoyed Cypriot cuisine in traditional taverns, and were greeted by a shot of zivania at every occasion!

Feature photo: Prince Albert II of Monaco with President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides (left) and John Christodoulou (right)