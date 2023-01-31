Pierre Dartout contracts Covid for second time

Monaco’s second in charge, Minister of State Pierre Dartout, has tested positive for Covid, exactly a week after the Palace announced an asymptomatic Prince Albert had contracted the virus.

The Monaco Government released a statement Tuesday evening saying the Minister of State had returned a positive Covid test that morning, adding “He has mild symptoms and his condition is not cause for concern.”

Pierre Dartout, aged 68, first contracted the virus in December 2021.

His most recent bout comes a week to the day after Monaco’s Head of State and Sovereign Prince Albert tested positive for Covid-19 and went into a week’s isolation. The Palace confirmed at the time that the Prince was asymptomatic and feeling well.

Pierre Dartout is now also working remotely from home with a self-isolation period of seven days.

