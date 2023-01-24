Prince Albert tests positive for Covid again, health is of “absolutely no concern”

The Palace announced Tuesday afternoon that an asymptomatic Prince Albert II has contracted the Covid-19 virus for a third time.

Prince Albert has been on his usual whirlwind of public engagements this past week, including most recently the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo with his children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on Sunday night and the Fight Aids Cup on Monday night.

Late Tuesday 24th January, the Palace released a statement that Prince Albert had tested positive for Covid that afternoon, however the Sovereign was in good health.

“Asymptomatic, his state of health is of absolutely no concern,” said the Palace. “He works remotely, in permanent contact with the members of his cabinet, his government as well as with his close collaborators.”

Monaco’s Prince and Head of State first contracted Covid-19 in March 2020, and again in April 2022 . He is in self-isolation for seven days, as per the rules currently in force in Monaco, and will therefore be unable to take part in the traditional Sainte Devote celebrations on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th January.

The Principality has experienced a significant decline in Covid cases over recent weeks, with the latest health figures showing that the incidence rate has dropped to just 43.

Photo credit: Eric Mathon, Prince’s Palace