Prince Albert II to attend launch of Kate Powers Foundation at end of March

The eponymous Kate Powers Foundation, created in memory of the beloved co-owner of the Stars’N’Bars restaurant who passed away last year, will be inaugurated with a special event attended by Prince Albert II, its honorary president, on 28th March.

Kate Powers, the co-proprietor of the legendary Monaco restaurant Stars’N’Bars, which recently closed after 30 years, is being posthumously honoured with the launch of a foundation, The Kate Powers Foundation.

Created in 2022, but yet to be officially launched, the foundation will continue a legacy that focused on building a “sustainable community that works together for the benefit of everyone”.

Kate’s smiling presence made her a staple on the local scene. She was American-born but became a Monegasque citizen in 2009, and was later awarded the Order of Saint Charles, the highest honour to be given by the Principality.

She was also an eco-warrior who was given the role as Ambassador to the Monaco Energy Transition Mission, whose goal is to make the Principality as green as possible, notably by reducing its carbon footprint by half by 2030 and achieving neutrality by 2050. Additionally, she was part of the teams that created Monaco Green Team, Eco-Angels and Monacology.

The launch, which will be attended by Prince Albert in his role as Honorary President, will take place at Twiga Restaurant at 7pm on 28th March. For more information or to buy tickets to the event, please click here.

Photo source: Kate Powers Foundation