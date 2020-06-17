Prince donates shoes, Princess hands over a car

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
How much would you pay for a pair of old Adidas worn by Prince Albert when he competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics? Well, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa is hoping for a pretty penny when the shoes go under the hammer in a week’s time.
At an auction like no other, personal items from the Princely couple and artworks personally chosen by the Princess will be auctioned within the week, with the proceeds going to the Princess’s #strongtogether campaign in South Africa.
Princess Charlene has donated her Tesla Model S P85, with a starting bid set at €25,000, while Prince Albert has kindly handed over a pair of limited series Adidas shoes that were made especially for his final season of bobsled races circa 2000/2002, including the Summer Olympics. He’s also personalised them with his autograph.
A selected image chosen by Princess Charlene from photographer Kristian Schmidt is also set to go under the hammer, with a starting bid of $12,000.
And finally, a portrait of Princess Charlene by Conor McCreedy painted in his signature blue rounds out the auction with a starting bid of $30,000.
The foundation’s #strongtogether campaign in South Africa has seen support from celebrity ambassadors, corporations and the public-at-large who have assisted the cause by spreading awareness and bringing relief to those impacted by the Covid-19 epidemic.
The auction will run until midnight on 23rd June. Bids and more information can be found at www.pcmfsa.com/auctions
Photos from the foundation’s website
How much would you pay for a pair of old Adidas worn by Prince Albert during the 2000 Summer Olympics? Well, the Princess's Foundation is hoping for a pretty penny when the shoes go under the hammer in a week.
